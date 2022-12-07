'A unique opportunity': Why calls are growing for new rules to protect 'nature markets'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Earth Negotiations Bulletin
Image:

Credit: Earth Negotiations Bulletin

A new report has pinned the overall value of nature markets at a huge $10tr - but will it cut through with decision makers at COP15?

The launch of the UN biodiversity talks in Montreal this week has prompted yet another report that attempts to put a financial value on the services nature provides to the global economy. The, study...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Reuse must be at the heart of reform of waste management in the UK

UK's 'first' carbon capture power plant secures planning approval

Most read
01

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: COP27 and the implications for business

05 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

'A very positive signal': Sunak set to U-turn on wind and solar planning rules

07 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

Study: Trebling UK onshore wind capacity would require just 0.02 per cent of land

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

New Climate Action Data Trust hailed as 'significant step in evolution of carbon markets'

07 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Totally unacceptable': Anger as government approves first UK coal mine in 30 years

07 December 2022 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

COP15: Any global pact for nature must send clear signals to business
Biodiversity

COP15: Any global pact for nature must send clear signals to business

COP15 must culminate in a pact that sets a clear direction of travel for business committed to building a sustainable economy, writes Capitals' Coalition's Mark Gough

Mark Gough, Capitals Coalition
clock 07 December 2022 • 4 min read
View of the dais during the COP15 opending plenary on December 6 | Credit: IISD/ENB
Biodiversity

'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction': As COP15 talks kick off, calls mount for ambitious outcome

UN Secretary General warns humanity's current treatment of nature amounts to a suicide mission, as first day of critical nature talks open in Montreal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 December 2022 • 4 min read
Deforestation in the Amazon and other tropical forests fuels the climate and biodiversity crises | Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Study: Nature impacts remain 'blind spot' for major corporates

Analysis from World Benchmarking Allliance finds just five per cent of large businesses understand their impact on nature

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2022 • 3 min read