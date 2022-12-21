COP15 in Montreal: What does the landmark biodiversity conference mean for business?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 19 min read
COP15 in Montreal: What does the landmark biodiversity conference mean for business?

The new Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework should drive a step change nature protection natural world - here's why the world's new biodiversity targets matter for businesses

In the early hours of Monday morning, a new global pact for nature was agreed by the vast majority of the world's governments. The 10-year plan, with its four broad goals and 23 targets, has a hugely...

Cecilia Keating
More on Biodiversity

COP15 Reaction: 'The message to the private sector is clear'
Biodiversity

COP15 Reaction: 'The message to the private sector is clear'

Business leaders and environmental campaigners hail the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework as a major - if flawed - breakthrough for nature protection efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 December 2022 • 8 min read
COP 15 President Huang Runqiu on 17 December | Credit: IISD / Mike Muzurakis
Biodiversity

'A great step forward for history': Nations promise to protect 30 per cent of Earth by 2030

Countries agree to protect 30 per cent of land and sea, slash environmentally harmful subsidies, and ramp up financing for nature restoration and protection

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 December 2022 • 8 min read
COP 15 President Huang Runq, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, chair of the Sharm El-Sheikh to Kunming to Montreal Action Agenda for Nature and People,and CBD executive secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema | Credit: Earth Negotiations Bulletin
Biodiversity

COP15: Draft global nature deal weakens plans to tackle business impacts

Deal published by China Presidency contains strong headline targets, but critics warn lack of ratchet mechanism and weak measures to tackle corporate impacts on nature could undermine deal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 December 2022 • 6 min read