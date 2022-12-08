Green Finance Institute debuts new nature investment toolkit

What does investment in nature mean in practice? How can investors generate returns from investing in nature restoration and how can they be assured projects deliver promised environmental gains?

Those are just some of the questions the Green Finance Institute (GFI) has today sought to answer with the launch of a new online platform that aims to support the development of an investment ready pipeline of nature-based projects in the UK that can attract private investment.

The Investment Readiness Project Toolkit sets out eight critical milestones for projects to reach to ensure investment readiness, each with sets of considerations and case studies for project developers to draw upon.

As such, it provides guidance on how prospective investors in nature-based projects want to see clear project scoping, baselines for assessing ecosystem services, identified buyers and sellers for resulting carbon credits and/or products, a business case and financial model, clear governance structure, identified prospective investors, and legal underpinning.

The new service, which was released to coincide with the start this week of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, stresses that private sector investment in nature is urgently needed if the UK hopes to meet its nature-related goals, such as the reduction of flood risk through natural flood management, carbon sequestration, and sustainable soil management. According to the GFI, up to £97bn of investment is required over the decade ahead to deliver on climate and nature goals.

But the GFI warned that in order to mobilise such high levels of finance, the private sector will require a pipeline of high-integrity nature recovery projects at scale that meet commercial requirements, be that through the provision of cost savings, nitrate reduction, carbon credits or biodiversity units, or, in the case of lenders and investors, that provide a return in addition to environmental benefits.

As such, the new toolkit aims to guide project developers - including farmers, estate owners, charities, local authorities, and project aggregators - on how to deliver project proposals that can meet the expectations of the growing numbers of financiers that are keen to invest in nature-based projects.

"As COP15 begins in Montreal, it's evident there's no time to lose in channelling more private investment towards nature-based solutions," said Rhian-Mari Thomas, CEO at the GFI. "The Investment Readiness Toolkit for Nature provides a clear framework to support investment into nature restoration in the UK to deliver the environmental benefits we need to see. With three-quarters of UK FTSE All-Share firms 'highly dependent' on natural capital, catalysing private investment into nature to strengthen investment opportunities and scale nature markets is critical to the future and heath of our economy."

The launch of the new guide was welcomed by Neil Davies, director of future funding at the Environment Agency, who said: "Attracting investment from the private sector is vital if we are to make significant progress in improving our environment. This step-by-step guide, illustrated with case studies, including those from the innovative Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund, highlights aspects to be considered on that investment journey. Through capturing the value of the carbon, water quality, biodiversity and other benefits provided by our natural environment, both ourselves and our project partners can use this approach to address the nature and climate emergencies we are facing."

The toolkit was also welcomed by Environment and Green Finance Minister, Lord Benyon, who said it would help support the government's target to "stimulate at least £500m of private investment for nature recovery in England each year".

"A thriving natural world where habitats and species are abundant is absolutely essential for our food and economic security, as well as efforts to tackle climate change," he said. "I welcome efforts that build the capacity of nature projects to mobilise this much-needed finance, restore landscapes and halt species decline."