'Beyond GDP': UN adopts landmark framework to integrate natural capital in economic reporting

UN Statistical Commission formally adopts System of Environmental-Economic Accounting - Ecosystem Accounting

The long-running campaign to encourage governments to look beyond GDP and consider economic metrics that better account for environmental costs and benefits took a major step forward yesterday, as the UN formally adopted a new approach for measuring economic progress.

The new framework - titled the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting - Ecosystem Accounting (SEEA EA) - was adopted by the UN Statistical Commission, with the UN hailing the move as "a major step forward that goes beyond the commonly used statistic of GDP that has dominated economic reporting since the end of World War II".

The SEEA EA approach attempts to ensure that natural capital - such as forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems - are recognised in economic reporting.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the adoption of the new economic and environmental framework. "This is a historic step forward towards transforming how we view and value nature," he said. "We will no longer be heedlessly allowing environmental destruction and degradation to be considered economic progress."

The new framework is also expected to feed in to decision-making at two crucial UN Summit's later this year - the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Kunming and the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit.

More than 34 countries are compiling ecosystem accounts on an experimental basis, the UN said, and with the adoption of the new accounting recommendations the hope is that many more countries will begin implementing the system. Although, the UN added that a significant number of countries will require assistance and additional resources to enable statistical data collection.

Natural capital accounting remains contentious in some quarters, with a number of environmental activists fearing that "putting a price on nature" would inadvertently enable further exploitation of natural habitats.

However, a growing number of academics and policymakers have argued that without a better understanding of the economic value of natural resources they will continue to be extracted at an unsustainable rate.

As such, the new framework aims to recognise how ecosystems deliver important services that generate a range of benefits for people and qualify as assets to be maintained, similar to economic assets. "For example, forests play a role in providing communities with clean water, serving as natural water filters with trees, plants and other characteristics, such as soil depth, that help absorb nutrient pollution like nitrogen and phosphorous before it can ﬂow into streams, rivers and lakes," the UN said.

"This is a major step forward," said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director. "The new framework can be a game changer in decision-making. By highlighting the contribution of nature, we now have a tool that allows us to properly view and value nature. It can help us bring about a rapid and lasting shift toward sustainability for both people and the environment."

The move follows the recent publication of the UK government's Dasgupta Review, which similarly warned that a failure to account for natural capital posed a serious threat to global economic stability.