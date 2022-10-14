$9.6tr in corporate risk over nature loss? What investors should know

clock • 3 min read
$9.6tr in corporate risk over nature loss? What investors should know

Which industries are most at risk, why it's hard to measure nature and what is the new meaning of "good business sense"

Climate and greenhouse gas emissions have been at the forefront of risk and investor conversations around the environment but recently biodiversity and nature have been working their way into corporate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Munich Re to end insurance cover for new oil and gas fields

07 October 2022 • 8 min read
03

Consumer goods giants team up to signal demand for chemically recycled plastic

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

11 October 2022 • 7 min read

More on Biodiversity

Study: Four out of five cities faced 'significant climate hazards' this year
Risk

Study: Four out of five cities faced 'significant climate hazards' this year

New CDP report reveals widespread concern over escalating urban climate impacts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2022 • 3 min read
Climate Action 100+: Top corporate polluters accused of failing to act on climate goals
Management

Climate Action 100+: Top corporate polluters accused of failing to act on climate goals

Underwhelming results of Climate Action 100+ benchmarking exercise prompts calls for reform of investo group's approach when it reboots for a new five-year cycle next year

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 October 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: WWF
Biodiversity

'Greatest betrayal': Report reveals global wildlife populations have fallen 70 per cent in 50 years

Annual WWF Living Planet report warns continued biodiversity loss is jeopardising climate goals and undermining economic development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 October 2022 • 5 min read