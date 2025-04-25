MPs accuse government of letting biomass importers 'mark their own homework'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Image:

Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax

Public Accounts Committee calls for more robust oversight of biomass supply chains to help ensure public value for money and dispel 'white elephant' fears

Biomass importers and energy firms may be "marking their own homework" when it comes to assessing the sustainability of their feedstock supply chains, a cross-party group of MPs has today warned. In...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: London's low emission zones are driving public health savings worth over £37m a year

Ed Miliband calls for 'hard headed' clean power push to deliver UK energy security

More on Biomass

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract
Biomass

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

Proposed agreement aims to ensure only sustainable biomass used in Yorkshire power plant, but campaigners decry 'a dirty compromise with past failures'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2025 • 5 min read
Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation
Biomass

Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation

Energy firm admits to inadvertently breaching sustainability data reporting rules, but Ofgem finds no evidence Drax incorrectly received UK renewables subsidies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 August 2024 • 5 min read
Going beyond BECCS: Why the UK needs to rethink its approach to negative emissions
Biomass

Going beyond BECCS: Why the UK needs to rethink its approach to negative emissions

Bioenergy with CCS technology carries significant risks and will fail to deliver the emissions savings promised, argues Ember's Frankie Mayo

Frankie Mayo, Ember
clock 22 May 2024 • 4 min read