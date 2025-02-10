Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Image:

Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax

Proposed agreement aims to ensure only sustainable biomass used in Yorkshire power plant, but campaigners decry 'a dirty compromise with past failures'

The government has today announced plans for a new clean power contract with the Drax biomass power plant, which it claimed would bolster energy security, curb costs for consumers, and ensure the wood...

James Murray
James Murray

Reports: Airbus delays hydrogen aircraft plans

Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path

Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation
Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation

Energy firm admits to inadvertently breaching sustainability data reporting rules, but Ofgem finds no evidence Drax incorrectly received UK renewables subsidies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 August 2024 • 5 min read
Going beyond BECCS: Why the UK needs to rethink its approach to negative emissions
Going beyond BECCS: Why the UK needs to rethink its approach to negative emissions

Bioenergy with CCS technology carries significant risks and will fail to deliver the emissions savings promised, argues Ember's Frankie Mayo

Frankie Mayo, Ember
clock 22 May 2024 • 4 min read
Drax's halo may be tarnished - but it stands on the side of the angels
Drax's halo may be tarnished - but it stands on the side of the angels

Characterisations of Drax as the world's biggest wood burner are misleading and sometimes deliberately dishonest, argues environmental campaigner Jonathan Porritt

Jonathan Porritt, environmental campaigner
clock 21 May 2024 • 5 min read