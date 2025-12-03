Biomass and solar power set new UK generation records

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Biomass and solar power set new UK generation records

Fresh analysis from Drax confirms biomass generation has set a series of records in recent months, peaking at 17 per cent of the grid mix

The UK's biomass power plants have set a series of new generation records in recent months, according to a new analysis from energy giant Drax. The Drax Electric Insights data series, produced by academics...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them

'Absolutely right': UK government pulls support for controversial Mozambique gas project

More on Biomass

SBTi seeks views on draft net zero standard for the power sector
Biomass

SBTi seeks views on draft net zero standard for the power sector

Proposals could see power providers set goals to phase out unabated fossil fuel electricity generation

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 September 2025 • 5 min read
FCA opens investigation into Drax over sourcing of wood for biomass pellets
Biomass

FCA opens investigation into Drax over sourcing of wood for biomass pellets

Watchdog to probe energy firm over sourcing of wood chips for its biomass power plant between January 2022 and March 2024

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read
How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables
Biomass

How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables

Biomass could provide up to 5.5GW of low carbon power to help manage weather-dependent renewables, a new REA report calculates, but concerns remain over sustainable feedstocks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 June 2025 • 6 min read