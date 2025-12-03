Biomass and solar power set new UK generation records

Fresh analysis from Drax confirms biomass generation has set a series of records in recent months, peaking at 17 per cent of the grid mix
The UK's biomass power plants have set a series of new generation records in recent months, according to a new analysis from energy giant Drax. The Drax Electric Insights data series, produced by academics...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis