Reports: Drax to axe more than half its CCS workforce

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Reported loss of around 100 jobs to affect staff at both the main Drax Group and its Elimini carbon capture business in the UK and America

The owner of Britain's largest power station is to cut the number of workers working on its flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects by more than half, reports have claimed. Around 100 jobs...

