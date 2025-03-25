Drax agrees £200m deal for UK battery storage investor Harmony Energy Income Trust

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Drax
Image:

Credit: Drax

Energy giant seeks to add 395MW of UK battery storage capacity to its flexible generation portfolio

Drax has agreed to buy Harmony Energy Income Trust and its UK battery storage portfolio in a deal worth almost £200m, with the UK energy giant hailing the acquisition as a "highly attractive opportunity"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government heads to court in latest North Sea oil and gas legal challenge

Should shipping giants pay more tax to help combat their climate impacts?

More on Venture Capital

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds
Venture Capital

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds

Former head of the sustainability team at the British Business Bank, Julia Groves, joins pioneering climate tech investment firm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 January 2025 • 3 min read
The Tofoo Co. snapped up by Comitis Capital as it eyes 'era of rapid expansion'
Venture Capital

The Tofoo Co. snapped up by Comitis Capital as it eyes 'era of rapid expansion'

German private equity firm acquires majority stake in Yorkshire-based tofu and alternative proteins brand

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Is investor interest in clean energy start-ups stalling?
Venture Capital

Is investor interest in clean energy start-ups stalling?

Global investment in clean energy start-ups fell back slightly last year - but trend masks significant economic, geographical, and technological variations across the increasingly influential sector

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 July 2024 • 7 min read