'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer

Latest edition of Drax Electric Insights report confirms fossil fuel power generation was at its lowest ever monthly average during the third quarter of the year

The closure of the UK's last remaining coal power plant and the continued growth in renewables generation helped push fossil fuels' role in the electricity mix to a new record low during the third quarter...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Movopack secures £2m to support UK launch of circular e-commerce packaging service

Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs

Most read
01

Poll: Clean energy NIMBY opposition overestimated by MPs and public

27 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

Jaguar Land Rover hails car seat recycling breakthrough

27 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

Leyton Orient gives debut to stadium solar array

28 November 2024 • 2 min read
04

Momentum builds behind industrial heat pump market

27 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs

28 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Wind

Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs
Wind

Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs

Campaigners claim new policy has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs in regions where fossil fuel industry workers are at risk of job losses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2024 • 5 min read
From disco scallops to heritage data, Crown Estate backs offshore wind research projects
Wind

From disco scallops to heritage data, Crown Estate backs offshore wind research projects

Over £7m funding awarded to range of projects working to accelerate clean energy development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 November 2024 • 2 min read
Octopus Energy offshore wind 'Fan Club' saves Grimsby residents up to £400 a year
Wind

Octopus Energy offshore wind 'Fan Club' saves Grimsby residents up to £400 a year

Customers overlooking Lincs offshore wind farm have saved an average of almost £200 over the past year through green tariff

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 2 min read