'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

Government announces it will raise maximum price for new offshore wind farms by 66 per cent, as Ministers attempt to avoid repeat of last summer's failed clean energy auction

clock 16 November 2023 • 8 min read
Government has left net zero innovators peering through 'haze of uncertainty', PAC claims

Public Accounts Committee slams lack of clarity from government over key aspects of the UK's net zero strategy

clock 15 November 2023 • 4 min read
Energy Act passes into law: Industry hails 'welcome step' towards net zero power system

Government hails law as 'biggest piece of legislation in the UK's history', setting out a raft of reforms designed to build a greener, more secure energy system

clock 27 October 2023 • 7 min read
'We have to be realistic': Government dismisses CCC's concerns over UK's net zero progress

Government insists UK can meet all its climate targets, but rejects recommendations 'that force families to make costly and burdensome changes to their lifestyles'

clock 26 October 2023 • 6 min read
'Alexa, I'm cold': Government teams up with Amazon for energy saving campaign

Ministers relaunch winter energy saving public information campaign with new Amazon partnership

clock 16 October 2023 • 2 min read
Chris Packham threatens UK government with legal action over net zero policy delays

TV presenter and conservationist writes to government threatening court action unless it recommits to phase-out timelines for gas boilers and internal combustion engine cars

clock 04 October 2023 • 5 min read
Government awards over £13m in funding to upgrade old heat networks

More than 4,000 homes and businesses to benefit from lower bills as a result of improvement programme

clock 27 September 2023 • 2 min read
Government rolls out £1bn Great British Insulation Scheme

Ministers claim new scheme will help upgrade more than 300,000 inefficient homes, delivering annual energy bill savings of £300 to £400

clock 13 September 2023 • 5 min read
UK and Ireland sign 'landmark' energy transition co-operation agreement

New memorandum of understanding aims to boost both states’ efforts to accelerate renewables development, deploy new interconnectors, and enhance energy security

clock 12 September 2023 • 4 min read
'Not fit for purpose': Green groups secure High Court hearing over government's net zero plans

High Court orders three day 'rolled up' hearing for legal challenges brought by Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and Good Law Project

clock 01 September 2023 • 4 min read
