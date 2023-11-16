Government announces it will raise maximum price for new offshore wind farms by 66 per cent, as Ministers attempt to avoid repeat of last summer's failed clean energy auction
Public Accounts Committee slams lack of clarity from government over key aspects of the UK's net zero strategy
Government hails law as 'biggest piece of legislation in the UK's history', setting out a raft of reforms designed to build a greener, more secure energy system
Government insists UK can meet all its climate targets, but rejects recommendations 'that force families to make costly and burdensome changes to their lifestyles'
Ministers relaunch winter energy saving public information campaign with new Amazon partnership
TV presenter and conservationist writes to government threatening court action unless it recommits to phase-out timelines for gas boilers and internal combustion engine cars
More than 4,000 homes and businesses to benefit from lower bills as a result of improvement programme
Ministers claim new scheme will help upgrade more than 300,000 inefficient homes, delivering annual energy bill savings of £300 to £400
New memorandum of understanding aims to boost both states’ efforts to accelerate renewables development, deploy new interconnectors, and enhance energy security
High Court orders three day 'rolled up' hearing for legal challenges brought by Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and Good Law Project