NESO maps 'digital journey' to support drive for clean UK power by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK systems operator published new Sector Digitalisation Plan that aims to enable a 10-fold increase in flexible grid capacity this decade

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has today revealed the UK's first Sector Digitalisation Plan for the energy industry, listing a series of key actions designed to support the government's clean...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Natwest: Two-thirds of Brits eyeing green home upgrades - but cost barriers remain

More on Energy

NESO maps 'digital journey' to support drive for clean UK power by 2030
Energy

NESO maps 'digital journey' to support drive for clean UK power by 2030

UK systems operator published new Sector Digitalisation Plan that aims to enable a 10-fold increase in flexible grid capacity this decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 4 min read
'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October
Energy

'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October

Latest increase in domestic energy prices sparks fresh calls for increased support for energy efficiency measures

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 August 2025 • 7 min read
Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake
Energy

Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake

UK households risk missing out on hundreds of pounds of annual energy bill savings due to low awareness of flexible energy tariffs, research warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 August 2025 • 4 min read