Clean Energy Jobs Plan: Government sets out vision to double green energy workforce by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Ed Miliband meets staff at Sheffield Forgemasters / Credit: Shaun Curry / DESNZ
Image:

Government publishes first national plan to train up next generation of clean energy workers, as part of push to fill 830,000 roles across the sector by 2030

The government has set out plans for five new technical excellence colleges, expanded green skills training programmes, and clear workforce estimates for the renewables sector as part of the UK's first...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More on Policy

Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy
Policy

Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy

In view of worsening climate threats and food insecurity, UK academic report warns major transformation in diets, land use and farming is needed at a scale and pace not seen since the Second World War

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 16 October 2025 • 3 min read
Autumn Budget: Chancellor urged to tackle 'perfect storm' of high energy prices and grid connection delays
Policy

Autumn Budget: Chancellor urged to tackle 'perfect storm' of high energy prices and grid connection delays

Coalition calls for clearer 'price signal' to unlock billions of pounds in private investment, secure hundreds of thousands of jobs, and 'fast track' industrial decarbonisation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2025 • 5 min read
Market failures - loads of them
Policy

Market failures - loads of them

From climate resilience to forest destruction and energy efficiency to skills, market failures are constantly undermining efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 October 2025 • 5 min read