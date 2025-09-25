Government signs contracts with 'trailblazing' UK carbon capture projects

Pioneering projects to capture carbon from a cement plant in Wales and an energy from waste facility in Cheshire both finalise contracts with UK government
Two of the UK's first large-scale carbon capture projects are now poised to begin construction at sites in North Wales and the North West of England, after the government today confirmed final contracts...
