Reshuffle: Number 10 shakes up Ministerial ranks at DESNZ and Defra

James Murray
Keir Starmer confirms major changes to Ministerial teams tasked with delivering on the government's net zero and nature agendas

Number 10 completed a major reshuffle this weekend, in the wake of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's resignation over her failure to pay the full stamp duty due on her new home. Following days of...

James Murray
James Murray

UK urged to prepare for autumn of flood risks - and droughts

Ofwat launches latest £50m water innovation challenge

Reshuffle: Number 10 shakes up Ministerial ranks at DESNZ and Defra
Reshuffle: Number 10 shakes up Ministerial ranks at DESNZ and Defra

Keir Starmer confirms major changes to Ministerial teams tasked with delivering on the government's net zero and nature agendas

James Murray
James Murray
08 September 2025
Drilling into decline: The flawed logic of Kemi Badenoch's oil gamble
Drilling into decline: The flawed logic of Kemi Badenoch's oil gamble

The Conservative leader's pledge to 'get all of our gas out of the North Sea' appears designed more for the politics of opposition than the realities of government, as it crumbles under scrutiny, writes Eliot Whittington from the Cambridge Institute for...

Eliot Whittington, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
08 September 2025
Emma Reynolds named new Environment Secretary in surprise reshuffle
Emma Reynolds named new Environment Secretary in surprise reshuffle

Keir Starmer revamps top team following Angela Rayner's resignation as Deputy PM, with Steve Reed leaving Defra to become Housing and Communities Secretary

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
05 September 2025