Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump grant awards hit record levels

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Monthly total of BUS redemptions paid the highest on record, as government confirms latest surge in applications to popular grant scheme

The monthly total of Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) voucher redemptions paid out in July to households switching to green heating systems was the highest since the scheme began, according to official figures...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

A glass half full? How Diageo freshened up its sustainability strategy

FCA opens investigation into Drax over sourcing of wood for biomass pellets

More on Technology

Steve Oldham: 'Climate change is a legacy problem - it's not just about today's emissions'
Technology

Steve Oldham: 'Climate change is a legacy problem - it's not just about today's emissions'

CEO at ocean-based carbon removal specialist Captura reflects on applying his experience deploying space and robotics technologies to green industries

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 August 2025 • 7 min read
'Copper crunch': How the AI and clean tech booms could send copper prices soaring
Technology

'Copper crunch': How the AI and clean tech booms could send copper prices soaring

New BloombergNEF analysis details how surging demand for copper could present challenges for both AI data centres and the clean energy transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2025 • 8 min read
'We're just getting started': Aira warms up heat pump expansion plans with €150m investment
Technology

'We're just getting started': Aira warms up heat pump expansion plans with €150m investment

Company announces fresh equity financing as it looks to accelerate roll out of electric residential heating across Europe

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 August 2025 • 2 min read