Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump grant awards hit record levels

Monthly total of BUS redemptions paid the highest on record, as government confirms latest surge in applications to popular grant scheme
The monthly total of Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) voucher redemptions paid out in July to households switching to green heating systems was the highest since the scheme began, according to official figures...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis