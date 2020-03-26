Department for Transport
Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks
'Postcodes should play no part': Councils urged to step up EV charging provision
Government laments 'clear gaps' in EV charge point provision across UK as it urges councils to apply for £5m funding pot
Government reveals plans for 'green number plates'
Government unveils plans for coloured number plates to make it easier to spot zero emission cars and help drivers access benefits such as free parking
Airlines call for increased public funding to help cut carbon emissions
UK trade group Airlines UK warns net zero by 2050 will not be achieved without more government support for green aviation technology development
Court of Appeal hears case against Heathrow expansion
Net zero goal makes case against Heathrow expansion far stronger, campaigners claim
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
Government launches latest round of £1m green transport technology grants
Tenth year of the Transport Technology Research and Innovation Grant opens for applications, with innovators able to apply for up to £30,000 of funding
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
HS2 to be delayed by up to five years as cost spirals to £88bn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells MPs full London-Birmingham services will not begin until 2031
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps casts doubt on Heathrow expansion
Shapps questions whether third runway 'stacks up' on financial grounds and promises to take 'really, really close look' at case for expansion
UK train operators U-turn on Interrail exit
BREAKING: Following outcry over yesterday's announcement that Britain would leave EU-wide rail pass scheme, Britain's rail industry changes course
Network Rail tasked with boosting biodiversity around UK train tracks
Government publishes new strategy setting out how it expects Network Rail to protect and enhance the UK's railway line-side environment
Heathrow: Green groups granted court appeal against third runway
Court of Appeal to hear claims against airport expansion in the autumn after ruling the case raises 'important issues'
Will voluntary offset schemes really help curb aviation emissions?
The government is considering requiring transport operators to offer carbon offsets to customers, but are such schemes really able to drive change?
UK clean maritime plan targets zero emission-capable ships from 2025
Government says it will consider greenhouse gas and air pollution reduction target for shipping sector as it unveils new green routemap
Government announces EV chargepoints must be smart to secure grant funding
The new regulations governing the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme will take effect from 1 July, Roads Minister Michael Ellis announced today
Electric vehicle drivers at risk by charging from home mains supply
Charity urges UK government to expand national network of public charging points
Has the Department for Transport 'gone rogue' on climate change?
Friends of the Earth report argues Department's emphasis on expanding road infrastructure sidelines climate change concerns
Electric Vehicle Approved: Car dealership accreditation launched to drive EV sales growth
Car dealerships with staff trained to provide buyers with quality advice on EVs to gain government stamp of approval
Heathrow expansion: High Court rejects green legal challenges
Green groups had argued building third runway would be inconsistent with UK's Paris Agreement climate commitments
'Transport revolution': DfT eyes green innovation boost with major regulatory review
Future of Urban Mobility Strategy sets out goal for flexible regulatory framework that can boost innovation in last mile deliveries, e-mobility, and integrated transport