Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Skoda Elroq - Credit: Skoda
Image:

Skoda Elroq - Credit: Skoda

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks

Cars from Toyota, Skoda, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Citroën have today been added to the list of models eligible for the government's £650m Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, taking the total number of electric...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Natwest: Two-thirds of Brits eyeing green home upgrades - but cost barriers remain

More on Automotive

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Eaton and ChargePoint power up 'breakthrough' electric vehicle charger
Automotive

Eaton and ChargePoint power up 'breakthrough' electric vehicle charger

Companies claim new charger will 'accelerate the future of EV charging' and 'significantly reduce costs for drivers

Amber Rolt
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read
Electric Car Grant: Ford models become first EVs to qualify for maximum £3,750 discount
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: Ford models become first EVs to qualify for maximum £3,750 discount

Department for Transport announces latest zero emission models to qualify for grant scheme, including first two vehicles to secure the full discount

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 August 2025 • 4 min read