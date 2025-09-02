Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks
Cars from Toyota, Skoda, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Citroën have today been added to the list of models eligible for the government's £650m Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, taking the total number of electric...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis