'Proudly built right here in the UK': Nissan LEAF becomes latest EV to qualify for £3,750 grant

The trail-blazing Nissan LEAF has become the latest electric vehicle (EV) to qualify for the government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, with the model declared eligible for the maximum discount of £3,750.

The popular scheme offers grants of either £1,500 or £3,750 depending on whether models comply with a range of sustainability standards, with models with the lowest carbon footprint qualifying for the higher grants.

The Department for Transport today confirmed the LEAF, which is manufactured at Nissan's plant in Sunderland, has qualified for the more generous grant level.

The move takes the total number of eligible models eligible under the ECG to 39, spanning the most popular automotive brands, including Ford, Citroën, Vauxhall and now Nissan.

"Nissan helped pioneer early EV ownership through the original Leaf, so it is great to see them join our drive to make going electric cheaper and more accessible for families," said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander

"Alongside saving drivers thousands, this news is also a big boost for manufacturing in the North East – supporting thousands of jobs in the region whilst backing the industry to grow and deliver our Plan for Change."

The news was welcomed by James Taylor, managing director at Nissan GB, who said: "We're absolutely delighted to be able to confirm LEAF's pricing at £32,249 including the electric car grant, which will deliver an accessible route to EV ownership for our customers.

"This is fantastic news for people looking to switch to fully electric motoring as they now have the reassurance that comes from a car with up to 386 miles of range, all the tech they could want and the real-world benefits that come from Nissan's 15 years of EV expertise. Best of all, it's proudly built right here in the UK."

The announcement comes as demand for EVs continues to surge, with sales accounting for a quarter of UK car purchases in October and enquiries for some models eligible for the ECG rising by 118 per cent following their qualification for the scheme.

It also comes amidst reports tomorrow's Budget could include a £1.5bn package to support the EV roll out, including £1.3bn to extend the ECG through to 2030 and a further £200m to support the roll out of the EV charging network.

In addition, the government is expected to consult on plans to make it easier for people without access to off street parking to access domestic charging rates and explore how to curb prices at public charging points.

However, there is also speculation the government could consult on plans for a new pay-per-mile levy for EVs, which would be designed to compensate for falling fuel duty revenues as demand for petrol and diesel models continues to slowdown.

