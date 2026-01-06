Plug-in Truck Grant: Government pledges further £18m to help businesses deploy electric HGVs

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Volvo Trucks
Image:

Credit: Volvo Trucks

Additional green freight funding aims to cut upfront cost of new electric trucks by up to £120,000

The government has today confirmed a further £18m has been assigned to its Plug-in Truck Grant scheme, as it looks to increase support for companies deploying electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The...

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More on Haulage

Tarmac rolls out electric HGVs and charging network across London
Haulage

Tarmac rolls out electric HGVs and charging network across London

Engineering giant is working with Renault and DAF to deploy five new zero emission HGVs, as demand for electric trucks continues to build

Amber Rolt
clock 02 December 2025 • 4 min read
Tesco rolls out 1,000th electric home delivery van
Haulage

Tesco rolls out 1,000th electric home delivery van

Supermarket unveils latest electric delivery vehicle as it continues to accelerate efforts to slash emissions across its fleet

Amber Rolt
clock 07 October 2025 • 2 min read
AkzoNobel revs up plans to halve fleet emissions
Haulage

AkzoNobel revs up plans to halve fleet emissions

Dulux manufacturer estimates haulage upgrades will save around 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

Amber Rolt
clock 01 October 2025 • 2 min read