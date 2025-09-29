Government clears £4m in green aviation funding for take-off

Government backs innovative green aviation technologies for land restoration, medical deliveries, and heavy-lift logistics at offshore wind farms
Projects developing greener and more efficient aviation technologies, including new electric and unmanned aircraft, have today been awarded £4.4m government funding. According to an update from the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis