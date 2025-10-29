Government plots reforms to make it 'easier and cheaper' to charge EVs at home

Government is seeking rule changes to enable more people living in rented, leasehold and flatted properties to install or access their own electric car charger
Proposals designed to make it "fairer, easier and cheaper" for drivers to charge up electric vehicles (EVs) at home have been unveiled by the Department for Transport (DfT) today, ahead of an expected...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis