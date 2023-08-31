Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Cabinet reshuffle: Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

Former junior Minister at Department for Education to head up DESNZ, after Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary

clock 31 August 2023 • 7 min read
Socially Grown and Residential Energy Services secure funding for mobile energy advice service

Efficiency

Socially Grown and Residential Energy Services secure funding for mobile energy advice service

Funding awarded as part of the government's Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
'Urgent need to turn hopes into actions': MPs urge government for 'concrete and detailed' nuclear energy strategy

Nuclear

'Urgent need to turn hopes into actions': MPs urge government for 'concrete and detailed' nuclear energy strategy

Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee warns government is off track to meet its nuclear targets unless urgent reforms to its strategy are made

clock 30 July 2023 • 5 min read
Wind and solar drive UK to flurry of fresh renewable power records in 2022

Energy

Wind and solar drive UK to flurry of fresh renewable power records in 2022

Official figures show renewables generated 41.5 per cent of the UK’s electricity last year, helping reduce exposure to expensive fossil gas

clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
Alison Rose quits government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce after shock NatWest departure

Management

Alison Rose quits government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce after shock NatWest departure

Government confirms that it asked Rose to step down as co-chair of the Taskforce and to also quit the Net Zero Council after she resigned as CEO of NatWest yesterday

clock 26 July 2023 • 3 min read
'We must unite to tackle this': Upskilling crisis damaging UK's chances of meeting net zero goals

Skills

'We must unite to tackle this': Upskilling crisis damaging UK's chances of meeting net zero goals

Just 42 per cent of energy sector workers feel that businesses in the sector are ready to meet the UK’s energy targets

clock 06 July 2023 • 5 min read
Energy Bills Discount Scheme: Businesses urged to claim discount on energy bills

Policy

Energy Bills Discount Scheme: Businesses urged to claim discount on energy bills

Energy-intensive businesses and heat network operators have a month left to apply for government support that could see wholesale energy bills slashed by a fifth

clock 28 June 2023 • 3 min read
Energy Minister: 'We will never license oil and gas development in the UK that isn't compatible with net zero'

Politics

Energy Minister: 'We will never license oil and gas development in the UK that isn't compatible with net zero'

Graham Stuart insists new oil and gas licenses are compatible with UK climate goals, as he argues UK can continue to attract green investment without engaging in 'subsidy race'

clock 25 May 2023 • 6 min read
RWE unveils plans for three flagship CCS projects

Energy

RWE unveils plans for three flagship CCS projects

Energy giant announces sweeping plan to re-purpose former power stations as CCS sites and deliver new Stallingborough project

clock 23 May 2023 • 4 min read
'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

Policy

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy

clock 30 March 2023 • 18 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read