Former junior Minister at Department for Education to head up DESNZ, after Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary
Funding awarded as part of the government's Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme
Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee warns government is off track to meet its nuclear targets unless urgent reforms to its strategy are made
Official figures show renewables generated 41.5 per cent of the UK’s electricity last year, helping reduce exposure to expensive fossil gas
Government confirms that it asked Rose to step down as co-chair of the Taskforce and to also quit the Net Zero Council after she resigned as CEO of NatWest yesterday
Just 42 per cent of energy sector workers feel that businesses in the sector are ready to meet the UK’s energy targets
Energy-intensive businesses and heat network operators have a month left to apply for government support that could see wholesale energy bills slashed by a fifth
Graham Stuart insists new oil and gas licenses are compatible with UK climate goals, as he argues UK can continue to attract green investment without engaging in 'subsidy race'
Energy giant announces sweeping plan to re-purpose former power stations as CCS sites and deliver new Stallingborough project
A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy