Socially Grown and Residential Energy Services secure funding for mobile energy advice service

Funding awarded as part of the government's Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme

Households across the Midlands will soon benefit from a new mobile energy advice service, which seeks to raise energy efficiency awareness and co-create energy-saving plans to help reduce fuel bills and improve housing stock in the area. 

The new service has been launched by Keele University-based marketing experts Socially Grown who are working with Residential Energy Services and yesterday announced they have received £373,329 of funding for the project from The Midlands Net Zero Hub and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The project is one of nine successful applicants to the government's Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme (LEAD), which provides funding to innovative approaches for providing energy saving advice to those in need.

The nine pilot projects all explore different means of providing in-person, home energy advice to consumer groups in the Midlands.

Socially Grown and Residential Energy Services said their project seeks to support the most-hard-to-reach and vulnerable homes.

The project will feature a community outreach and education vehicle which will move around Staffordshire and Shropshire to raise energy-efficiency advice to homes which otherwise may struggle to access such services.

The overall aim of the project is to provide 6,000 households a year with immediate access to experienced energy and retrofit advisors, the partners said. The mobile pop-up hub will appear in key locations such as health centres, community centres, and rural shows and is set to run until the end of March 2025.

According to campaign group End Fuel Poverty, 7.39 million homes in England spent more than 10 per cent of their income after housing costs on energy bills in 2022 and over half of low-income households are residing in inefficient homes. Campaigners have repeatedly warned the current rate of energy efficiency improvements is far below that which is needed to meet national net zero emission targets.

Sarah Parry, managing director of Socially Grown, welcomed the news of the funding, adding: "Through this initiative, our objective is to pioneer a transformative approach, catering to the energy advisory needs of underserved communities, by introducing a mobile energy advice service.

"Leveraging our expertise and forward-thinking methods, we are committed to delivering in-person advice, tailored to each individual home, addressing individual needs and co-creating meaningful action plans and retrofit assessments that result in energy saving measures being installed."

