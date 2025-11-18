Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government set to expand scheme to include air conditioning heat pumps

Government expands heat pump scheme to include heat batteries and 'air-to-air devices' that can cool homes in summer, despite speculation over budget cuts
The government has revealed plans to expand the popular Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) to provide grants to homes that install low carbon heating technologies that can provide both heat in winter and air...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis