'Urgent need to turn hopes into actions': MPs urge government for 'concrete and detailed' nuclear energy strategy

Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee warns government is off track to meet its nuclear targets unless urgent reforms to its strategy are made
The government must urgently draw up and publish a clear nuclear energy strategy if it is to stand any chance of achieving its ambition for the UK operating 24GW of capacity by 2050, MPs on Parliament's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.