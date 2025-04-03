'Clean homegrown power': Government commits £20m to fuel UK's fusion energy industry

DESNZ announces latest measures to leverage further nuclear R&D investment and 'keep UK at forefront of global fusion race'
The government has announced it is investing £20m into the UK's growing fusion energy industry, as part of a strategy it hopes will unlock £100m of further investment into the nascent sector. The Department...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.