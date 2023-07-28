Wind and solar drive UK to flurry of fresh renewable power records in 2022

clock • 3 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Image:

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE

Official figures show renewables generated 41.5 per cent of the UK’s electricity last year, helping reduce exposure to expensive fossil gas

Britain generated record-breaking levels of renewable electricity for the second year running in 2022, with onshore and offshore wind providing their highest annual volumes of power ever, fresh government figures reveal.

Yesterday the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's (DESNZ) published its annual digest of energy statistics, which shows that overall renewables provided 41.5 per cent of the UK's electricity last year - 135.0 terawatt hours (TWh) - a fraction more than the 40.8 per cent provided by fossil fuels.

The figures smash the Britain's previous annual renewables record in 2020, when green power sources outperformed fossil fuels for the first time.

More favourable weather conditions drove high output from wind and solar farms last year, while a "substantial" increase in offshore wind power capacity also played a key role in the new renewables record, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the report also notes that the share of power generation from fossil fuels fell by 1.8 per cent compared to the previous year, as high renewables output slightly dampened need for coal and gas power, thereby also reducing Britain's exposure to expensive global fossil fuel markets.

Gas power provided 40.8 per cent of the UK's power mix last year, while coal made up just 1.7 per cent. Nuclear power, meanwhile, generated 14.7 per cent of the UK's electricity.

It means that, overall, the UK's 'low carbon' power sources - including renewables, biomass and nuclear - provided well over half of the country's electricity in 2022.

Onshore and offshore wind together remained the UK's biggest source of clean power, generating a record of 24.7 per cent of the country's electricity - 80.3TWh - beating the previous record of 24 per cent which was set in 2020, the report shows.

Offshore wind alone made up 13.8 per cent of the UK power mix, having also set itself a new record of 45TWh, beating its previous high water mark of 40.7TWh in 2020. Onshore wind, meanwhile, provided 10.8 per cent of Britain's power, also setting a new record of 35.2TWh.

According to the report, offshore wind alone generated more power than all renewables combined generated ten years ago. Solar, meanwhile, generated 4.1 per cent of the country's electricity last year.

Dan McGrail, chief executive at RenewableUK, hailed the fresh clean power records set last year, which he said "make us less dependant on expensive gas imports at the very time when fossil fuel costs rocketed up, causing an energy crisis which we're still grappling with".

But he urged both the government and the energy sector to "pull out all the stops to increase our energy security by ensuring that vital new clean energy projects can be built faster, onshore and offshore".

"This is not the time to waver or row back on policies which accelerate the energy transition," he said "On the contrary, we need more of a focus from government on ensuring we continue to unlock investment in renewables, and that the UK's secures the maximum amount of new jobs and manufacturing investment which could flow from the billions of pounds of private investment which our sector brings."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Global Briefing: 'Cruel summer' shatters global heat records in July

Morrisons trials in-store coffee pod recycling points

Most read
01

Carbon Tracker: Financial firms' 'flawed' climate models putting millions of pensions at risk

27 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Global threshold for quality': Can ICVCM's new benchmark help build a 'high integrity' market for carbon credits?

27 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

Gridserve secures over £500m financing to accelerate EV charging rollout

27 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Landmark decision': ULEZ expansion to go ahead after High Court rejects legal challenge

28 July 2023 • 5 min read

More on Energy

The new solar farm at The Royal Mint | Credit: The Royal Mint
Energy

Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

System comprising wind, solar, battery storage and combined heat and power to be used to power 38-acre coin manufacturing site in South Wales

Amber Rolt
clock 26 July 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

'The power of collective action': Britain's smart meters now saving over a million tonnes of CO2, DDC claims

Network operator DCC claims Britain’s smart meter network is saving more carbon than expected

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s
Energy

'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s

Two reports highlight the need for stronger policies to bring fossil fuel production into line with climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2023 • 6 min read