Wind and solar drive UK to flurry of fresh renewable power records in 2022

Britain generated record-breaking levels of renewable electricity for the second year running in 2022, with onshore and offshore wind providing their highest annual volumes of power ever, fresh government figures reveal.

Yesterday the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's (DESNZ) published its annual digest of energy statistics, which shows that overall renewables provided 41.5 per cent of the UK's electricity last year - 135.0 terawatt hours (TWh) - a fraction more than the 40.8 per cent provided by fossil fuels.

The figures smash the Britain's previous annual renewables record in 2020, when green power sources outperformed fossil fuels for the first time.

More favourable weather conditions drove high output from wind and solar farms last year, while a "substantial" increase in offshore wind power capacity also played a key role in the new renewables record, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the report also notes that the share of power generation from fossil fuels fell by 1.8 per cent compared to the previous year, as high renewables output slightly dampened need for coal and gas power, thereby also reducing Britain's exposure to expensive global fossil fuel markets.

Gas power provided 40.8 per cent of the UK's power mix last year, while coal made up just 1.7 per cent. Nuclear power, meanwhile, generated 14.7 per cent of the UK's electricity.

It means that, overall, the UK's 'low carbon' power sources - including renewables, biomass and nuclear - provided well over half of the country's electricity in 2022.

Onshore and offshore wind together remained the UK's biggest source of clean power, generating a record of 24.7 per cent of the country's electricity - 80.3TWh - beating the previous record of 24 per cent which was set in 2020, the report shows.

Offshore wind alone made up 13.8 per cent of the UK power mix, having also set itself a new record of 45TWh, beating its previous high water mark of 40.7TWh in 2020. Onshore wind, meanwhile, provided 10.8 per cent of Britain's power, also setting a new record of 35.2TWh.

According to the report, offshore wind alone generated more power than all renewables combined generated ten years ago. Solar, meanwhile, generated 4.1 per cent of the country's electricity last year.

Dan McGrail, chief executive at RenewableUK, hailed the fresh clean power records set last year, which he said "make us less dependant on expensive gas imports at the very time when fossil fuel costs rocketed up, causing an energy crisis which we're still grappling with".

But he urged both the government and the energy sector to "pull out all the stops to increase our energy security by ensuring that vital new clean energy projects can be built faster, onshore and offshore".

"This is not the time to waver or row back on policies which accelerate the energy transition," he said "On the contrary, we need more of a focus from government on ensuring we continue to unlock investment in renewables, and that the UK's secures the maximum amount of new jobs and manufacturing investment which could flow from the billions of pounds of private investment which our sector brings."

