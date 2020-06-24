Davos Summit
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
'Nature is not an asset class': Prince Charles calls for 'evolution' of economic model
Heir to the throne launches Sustainable Markets Council to bring together industry leaders to drive breakthroughs in decarbonisation
Poll: Two thirds of UK CEOs see the climate crisis as a threat to their business
Annual global survey of chief executives reveals climate-related issues have soared up the agenda of corporate bosses
'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals
All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest
As climate climbs the global risk agenda, will Davos be different this year?
Dominance of environmental threats in this year's Global Risks Report suggests financial world is finally starting to grasp the urgency of the climate crisis
Davos elite looks to 'Globalisation 4.0' to stem climate change
Business leaders say the next wave of globalisation must create social benefits as well as provide technical solutions to climate change
CDP A List: Top brands hailed as climate action leaders
Annual list highlights over 140 companies designated as 'pioneers for action on climate change, water and deforestation'
Study: Food firms must change how livestock are fed
Retailers and food service manufacturers must pay more attention to what is fed to livestock if they are to avert major environmental damage, according to new report
Davos 2018: Your need-to-know green download
BusinessGreen brings you the sustainable business highlights from the annual Davos Summit
Davos 2018: Modi takes aim at 'greed-based consumption'
Indian Prime Minister criticises 'selfishness' in global consumption patterns, as he calls on rich nations to do more to help developing countries tackle climate threat
RE100: Corporates scale up renewables use in spite of policy barriers
RE100 reports accelerating progress towards 100 per cent renewable electricity among major global corporates
Davos 2018: Leaders urged to tackle 'circularity gap' in world resources
Just a fraction of global resources are re-used according to new research - but can we close the loop in time?
Davos 2018: The days of GDP as the main measure of economic success may be numbered
Global economic elite urged by World Economic Forum to consider alternative metric, prioritising living standards and sustainability