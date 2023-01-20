Global Briefing: Davos Summit delivers flurry of green announcements

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
The World Economic Forum took place in Davos, Switzerland, this week
Image:

The World Economic Forum took place in Davos, Switzerland, this week

Olaf Scholz set out plans to deliver a net zero emission Germany by 2045, the WTO called for a gloal carbon price, and Greta Thunberg issued oil majors with a 'cease and desist' order

Olaf Scholz declares net zero 'the fundamental task of our century' The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Summit was once again dominated by a wave of climate commitments from governments and corporates...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Labour leader hints at end to new North Sea oil and gas fields

Vanguard reportedly blocks climate groups from annual meeting

Most read
01

Government fires up £32.5m funding push for industrial green fuel projects

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government confirms plans for new Deposit Return Scheme

20 January 2023 • 5 min read
03

Report: Paying farmers to sequester CO2 far cheaper than carbon capture tech

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

UK CEOs more likely than international peers to have climate plans in place

20 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Major moment': 19-seat plane partially powered by hydrogen fuel cells takes to the skies

20 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Policy

Report: Paying farmers to sequester CO2 far cheaper than carbon capture tech

Supporting farmers to manage land to expand carbon sinks offers a far cheaper route to net zero than scaling up bioenergy with carbon capture technologies, Green Alliance study argues

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'The situation is poor across the board': Watchdog slams government failure to tackle nature decline

Office for Environmental Protection delivers damning verdict on a litany of government failings, as it demands urgent action to halt the decline of England's natural world

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 January 2023 • 7 min read
Why we need some long-term thinking at Davos
Policy

Why we need some long-term thinking at Davos

Europe needs to be leading the charge to a more sustainable world, but it is being held back by short-termism and poor policymaking, argues Systemiq's Janez Potočnik

Janez Potočnik, Systemiq
clock 17 January 2023 • 5 min read