'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax

European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has delivered a warning to high-emitting nations that Europe could impose a carbon border tax "in the name of fairness" unless they implement carbon pricing systems of their own.

Speaking yesterday at Davos, Von der Leyen said she would prefer the world to operate under a global carbon pricing system, which she said would create a "level playing field" to help nations decarbonise.

But she insisted the EU is prepared to consider implementing a carbon border adjustment, an idea set out in its European Green Deal, which would be applied to products from certain sectors and countries which "do not share" the EU's climate ambitions.

As well as preventing carbon 'leakage', a carbon border tax is part of the Commission's strategy for ensuring climate action does not come at the expense of Europe's economy. But such a proposal is controversial, not least because it could breach World Trade Organisation rules if not carefully designed and could inflame trade tensions with the US and China. Major emitters like China are likely to be hardest hit by any carbon border adjustment, which is likely to be first applied to sectors such as steel.

"There is no point in only decreasing greenhouse gas emissions at home if we increase the import of CO2 from abroad," Von der Leyen said. "It is a matter of fairness towards our business, towards our workers, and we will protect them against unfair competition."

The Commission President praised states like California for implementing comprehensive carbon pricing mechanisms, and said China has also taken "the first steps" towards implementing a carbon pricing system.

But she said carbon pricing must become a comprehensive "global trend" in order to create a fair system for curbing emissions from manufacturing. "If you engage with Europe you will find a reliable partner working for a more sustainable world," she said. "But we ask for fairness in return."

Europe is plotting a path to becoming net zero carbon by 2050, the most ambitious of any continent in the world. The European Green Deal sets out how it plans to achieve this target, by mobilising $1tr of investment to make Europe a frontrunner in clean technologies, low-carbon industries and green financing.