'Big Oil peddled the big lie': UN Secretary General warns fossil fuel industry must be 'held to account'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has today launched his latest stinging attack on the global fossil fuel industry, accusing the sector of knowingly pursuing business models that are "incompatible with human survival".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres said the world was facing a litany of economic and humanitarian challenges, all of which are being exacerbated by the worsening climate crisis.

"We are flirting with climate disaster," he said. "Every week brings a new climate horror story. Greenhouse gas emissions are at record levels. The commitment to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C is going up in smoke. Without further action, we are headed to a 2.8C increase. The consequences will be devastating. Several parts of our planet will be uninhabitable. And for many, this is a death sentence."

However, he stressed that scientists, including scientists working within the fossil fuel industry, had known for decades that such a catastrophe loomed.

"We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet," he said. "Just like the tobacco industry, they rode rough-shod over their own science. Big Oil peddled the big lie. And like the tobacco industry, those responsible must be held to account."

He also warned that many fossil fuel producers and their enablers were "still racing to expand production, knowing full well that their business model is inconsistent with human survival".

"This insanity belongs in science-fiction, yet we know the ecosystem meltdown is cold, hard scientific fact," he said.

Guterres also warned efforts to tackle the climate crisis and wider geopolitical challenges were being undermined by growing tensions between China and the US.

"We risk what I have called a Great Fracture - the decoupling of the world's two largest economies," he said. "A tectonic rift that would create two different sets of trade rules, two dominant currencies, two internets and two conflicting strategies on artificial intelligence. This is the last thing we need."

As such, he reiterated calls for the US and China to co-operate in areas where their interests are aligned, such as on climate, trade and technology.

He also warned that countries in the Global North had to respond to growing levels of "frustration and anger" across the Global South over the gross inequity of vaccine distribution and the continuing failure to deliver promised climate finance.

"Developing countries need access to finance to reduce poverty and hunger and advance the Sustainable Development Goals," Guterres said. "I have urged the G20 to agree on a global SDG Stimulus Plan that will provide support to countries of the Global South - including vulnerable middle-income ones. They need the necessary liquidity, debt relief and restructuring - as well as long-term lending - to invest in sustainable development. In short, we need a new debt architecture."



He also called for Multilateral Development Banks to change their business model to prioritise climate action and urged all countries to redouble efforts to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"The battle to keep the 1.5C limit alive will be won or lost in this decade," he said. "My friends, right now it is being lost. We must act together to close the emissions gap. To phase out coal and supercharge the renewable revolution. To end the addiction to fossil fuels. And to stop our self-defeating war on nature."

Guterres repeated calls for developed economies to deliver on their promise of $100bn of climate finance a year, as well as a doubling of climate adaptation funding. And he urged G20 countries to sign up to a new Climate Solidarity Pact that would see them accelerate efforts to cut emissions in line with a 1.5C warming scenario.

He also called directly on business leaders to strengthen their net zero strategies and deliver credible plans to slash emissions over the course of the coming decade.

"Our climate goals also need the full engagement of the private sector," he said. "More and more businesses are making net zero commitments. But benchmarks and criteria are often dubious or murky. This misleads consumers, investors and regulators with false narratives. It feeds a culture of climate misinformation and confusion. And it leaves the door wide open to greenwashing."

As such he urged businesses to act on the recommendations put forward by the UN's Expert Group on Net-Zero emissions commitments, which published a demanding set of standards at last year's COP27 Climate Summit that would require any company claiming to work towards net zero goals to deliver detailed decarbonisation plans, minimise their use of carbon offsets, and end investment in fossil fuel assets.

"The transition to net zero must be grounded in real emissions cuts - and not rely on carbon credits and shadow markets," Guterres said.

He concluded by arguing that the business community had the potential to play a "full role for good", praising the insurance industry's crucial role in reviving food exports from Ukraine in the midst of Russia's war on the country.

"In many ways, the private sector is leading," he said. "Governments need to create the adequate regulatory and stimulus environment to support it. And business models and practices must be reworked to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Without creating the conditions for the massive engagement of the private sector, it will be impossible to move from the billions to trillions needed to achieve the SDGs."