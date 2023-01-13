'Private jets must be consigned to history': Greenpeace reveals private jet emissions quadrupled during last year's Davos Summit

Greenpeace has called for a crackdown on private jet use, after revealing last year's Davos Summit saw a quadrupling of private jet emissions.

The campaign group yesterday published an independent analysis that revealed 1,040 private jet flights took place around Davos during the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), resulting in four times more emissions than a usual week of private jet air travel.

The analysis, commissioned by Greenpeace and conducted by Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft, found that 53 per cent of these journeys were short-haul flights that were below 750 km, while 38 per cent flying "ultra-short distances" below 500 km. The shortest flight travelled just 21km.

Greenpeace said many of the flights "could have easily been train or car trips", as it again reiterated its calls for a ban on private jet flights.

The report was released on the eve of the WEF's annual Davis Summit, which kicks off next week and is again expected to see hundreds of business and political leaders jet into the Swiss resort.

In recent years, the Summit has pushed discussions on climate action to the top of its agenda and has repeatedly called on governments to accelerate efforts to decarbonise the global economy. But the sight of hundreds of private jets making the annual trip has long fuelled accusations of hypocrisy from campaigners.

Klara Maria Schenk, European transport campaigner at Greenpeace, accused the WEF of orchestrating "a distasteful masterclass in hypocrisy" through its "annual jet bonanza".

"The rich and powerful are swarming to Davos to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors using the most unequal and polluting form of transport: private jets," she said. "Meanwhile, Europe is experiencing its warmest January days on record and communities around the world are grappling with extreme weather events supercharged by the climate crisis.

"Given that 80 per cent of the world's population has never even flown, but suffers from the consequences of climate-damaging aviation emissions, and that the WEF claims to be committed to the 1.5C Paris Climate Target, this annual private jet bonanza is a distasteful masterclass in hypocrisy. Private jets must be consigned to history if we are to have a green, just and safe future for all. So-called world leaders must lead by example and ban private jets and useless short-haul flights."

Private jets are on average five to 14 times more polluting than commercial flights, according to a study in 2020 found, with total emissions from private air travel amounting to 7,500 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Despite public outcry and demonstrations related to the private jet usage by public figures, including during COP27 last year, jet usage, and ownership has drastically risen in the past few years.

However, some moves are underway to curb emissions from short haul flights. Most notably, the French government is pursuing plans to ban commercial domestic flights where the rail network provides a viable alternative.

Meanwhile, the aviation industry is continuing to invest in a range of new technologies designed to deliver on its long term goal of net zero emissions by 2050, including electric and hydrogen planes that could deliver zero emission short haul flights.

The WEF was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.