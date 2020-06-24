council
Amber Rudd attacks 'damaging' Hastings solar farm proposal
Former energy and climate secretary and MP for Hastings & Rye argues solar expansion should not come 'at the expense of our natural environment'
Liverpool bids to become first 'climate positive' city by the end of 2020
Council partners with Poseidon Foundation to use its blockchain platform to 'rebalance' more than 110 per cent of city's carbon emissions
Nottingham City Council joins green buildings drive
Innovation Gateway initiative, which counts Tesco, RBS and Heathrow as members, will see council share best practice on cutting carbon, waste and water
Carbon bubble? UK councils hold £16bn in fossil fuel investments
Progress to shift away from high-carbon investments remains slow despite warnings of transition risk
Solar Street Lighting launches £3.5bn fund to boost rollout of carbon-saving technology
Company offering councils and businesses interest-free loans to install LED street lights powered by renewable energy