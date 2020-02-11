Council reject plans to expand Bristol Airport after climate criticism

North Somerset Councillors voted to against plans to expand Airport's capacity from 10 to 12 million, citing environmental concerns

North Somerset councillors yesterday rejected a scheme to expand Bristol Airport, following days of protests from green activists who argued the plan risked exacerbating the climate crisis.

Planning officials had recommended councillors approve the Airport's application to expand its capacity from ten to twelve million passengers each year by extending its terminus and taxiways and adding 3,000 car parking spaces, despite criticism from climate campaigners that doing so would lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions from aviation and local traffic.

But at a meeting in Weston-Super-Mare, councillors discussed a motion calling on members to refuse the expansion plan over its potential impact on the environment and local community, eventually voting 18 to 7 in support of the motion after four hours of debate.

Bristol Airport is located about seven miles south of Bristol and was last granted permission to expand in 2011, which saw capacity grow from seven million to 10 million passengers a year. It expects to hit the limit of its current capacity by 2021 and argued that expanding to 12 million would generate £1.4bn for the regional economy over the next decade, and help discourage millions of passengers living in the south-west from driving to London airports.

But around 8,800 people lodged objections to the application, which received 2,400 messages of support. Extinction Rebellion activists also organised a three-day protest culminating in dozens of activists burying their heads in the sand on a beach in Weston-Super-Mare.

"What the committee has considered is that the detrimental effect of the expansion of the airport on this area and the wider impact on the environment outweighs the narrower benefits to airport expansion," said independent Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council, after the vote. "I know some people will be upset by this decision and I am sure that we can reconsider it in future when the airline industry has decarbonised and the public transport links to the airport are far stronger."

He added: "The airport currently handles just over eight million passengers and can still expand to the 10 million passengers a year limit it already has, so more people will still be able to fly from there and the number of people who work there should not be affected."

The expansion plans generated significant interest, with almost 5,000 people watching the council debate online with an average watch time of 27 minutes, according to North Somerset Council. Those objecting to the scheme argued it could lead to an increase in pollution with knock-on effects for health issues such as asthma, and that it also threatened local bat and birdlife populations.

It comes as the impact of the aviation on climate change falls increasingly under the spotlight, with some industry analysts warning the growing 'flight-shame' movement could hit airline profits in the coming years. In response, last week the UK aviation sector announced a plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through a combination of more efficient fuels and planes, as well as offsetting.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said the firm was "disappointed" by the North Somerset Council's decision.

"This decision risks putting the brakes on the region's economy by turning away airlines who want to serve the South West market, shutting the door to international trade and tourism at a time when the UK needs to show it is open for business," they said.

Under council rules the decision is now set to return to the same committee for ratification in the coming weeks. If ratified, Bristol Airport will then have six months to lodge an appeal, which would be heard at a public inquiry.