Report: Cash-strapped councils climate plans hamstrung by inadequate government support

UK local authorities have a key role to play in reaching net zero, particularly in transport and housing policy
A lack of funding and strategic support from central government is making it difficult for local authorities to support the drive for net zero emissions, imperiling the entire national mission, a new Green Alliance report argues

Local authorities keen to take climate action and drive progress towards net zero emissions are being hamstrung by inadequate funding and a lack of support from central government, according to a new report...

