Report: Cash-strapped councils climate plans hamstrung by inadequate government support
A lack of funding and strategic support from central government is making it difficult for local authorities to support the drive for net zero emissions, imperiling the entire national mission, a new Green Alliance report argues
Local authorities keen to take climate action and drive progress towards net zero emissions are being hamstrung by inadequate funding and a lack of support from central government, according to a new report...
Deregulation drive has crippled progress towards UK's environmental goals, study argues
Water quality, air quality, nature protection, and the decarbonisation of the housing sector have all been damaged by deregulation and the erosion of enforcement capacity, according to a damning new report from Unchecked UK
'Reach outside of Whitehall': Spending watchdog calls for holistic net zero strategy
National Audit Office calls for greater clarity for how responsibility and roles of net zero will be divided across government and different public bodies
The UK's short and long term climate plans must invest in nature
A higher 2030 NDC target is to be welcomed, but it must be underpinned by plans to protect and restore nature, argues WWF's Gareth Redmond-King