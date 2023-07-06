Latest long-term power forecast from Cornwall Insight warns rising power demand, increasing exports, and continued reliance on gas will mean prices are likely to remain high for years to come
Latest Green Homes Attitude Tracker from NatWest reveals cost-of-living is proving a major barrier to delivering new energy efficiency measures
Despite the rising costs of owning a car, a survey found significant numbers of people would not consider switching to more sustainable options
Labour Leader showcases Party's Green Prosperity Plan to the Confederation of British Industry Conference
Report warns UK losing out on billions of savings as barriers to energy efficiency improvements prevent investing in measures that can deliver long-term savings
New ECIU report details how climate impacts and soaring energy costs are a major contributor to food price inflation - and explores how farming subsidy reforms could help tackle the crisis
Squeeze on household budgets pushing UK consumers to cut back on sustainable goods and services amid perception these are more expensive
Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Downing Street face mounting pressure to ramp up support for energy efficiency and billpayers as autumn draws nearer
PM presses energy firms to ramp up investment in domestic energy projects, as pressure intensifies on government to act to support households and businesses facing soaring bills
UN chief argues oil and gas firms' profiteering off the energy crisis is 'punishing the poorest and most vulernable people, while destroying our home'