Power prices to remain elevated until late 2030s, report warns

Energy

Latest long-term power forecast from Cornwall Insight warns rising power demand, increasing exports, and continued reliance on gas will mean prices are likely to remain high for years to come

clock 06 July 2023 • 3 min read
Report warns cost-of-living crisis is causing homeowners to delay efficiency improvements

Energy

Latest Green Homes Attitude Tracker from NatWest reveals cost-of-living is proving a major barrier to delivering new energy efficiency measures

clock 03 February 2023 • 3 min read
Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty

Transport

Despite the rising costs of owning a car, a survey found significant numbers of people would not consider switching to more sustainable options

clock 09 January 2023 • 1 min read
'I don't see climate change as a risk, I see it as an opportunity': Keir Starmer touts Labour's green business plans

Politics

Labour Leader showcases Party's Green Prosperity Plan to the Confederation of British Industry Conference

clock 22 November 2022 • 6 min read
Study: UK homes and businesses losing £3.1bn due to poor energy efficiency

Efficiency

Report warns UK losing out on billions of savings as barriers to energy efficiency improvements prevent investing in measures that can deliver long-term savings

clock 22 November 2022 • 4 min read
How climate change is adding £407 to annual food shopping bills

Climate change

New ECIU report details how climate impacts and soaring energy costs are a major contributor to food price inflation - and explores how farming subsidy reforms could help tackle the crisis

clock 21 October 2022 • 5 min read
Cost of living crisis holding back green consumers from going green, surveys show

Climate change

Squeeze on household budgets pushing UK consumers to cut back on sustainable goods and services amid perception these are more expensive

clock 14 October 2022 • 5 min read
Energy crisis: Labour unveils £6bn home insulation plan, as pressure mounts on government for action

Politics

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Downing Street face mounting pressure to ramp up support for energy efficiency and billpayers as autumn draws nearer

clock 15 August 2022 • 7 min read
Energy bill crisis: Further fiscal measures are job for next PM, Boris Johnson insists

Politics

PM presses energy firms to ramp up investment in domestic energy projects, as pressure intensifies on government to act to support households and businesses facing soaring bills

clock 11 August 2022 • 5 min read
'Grotesque greed': UN Secretary-General urges governments to tax fossil fuel firms' 'excessive' profits

Politics

UN chief argues oil and gas firms' profiteering off the energy crisis is 'punishing the poorest and most vulernable people, while destroying our home'

clock 04 August 2022 • 4 min read
