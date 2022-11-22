Study: UK homes and businesses losing £3.1bn due to poor energy efficiency

UK homes and businesses could be losing as much as £3.1bn in potential energy cost savings every year by not making efficiency improvements to their properties, even as energy bills are expected to climb further in the coming months.

That is the stark warning of The Centre for Economics and Business Research's (CEBR) latest report, entitled Powering Energy Efficiency, which was published today in collaboration with water technology firm Grundfos.

The report argues that despite the cost-of-living crisis and looming threat of recession, households and businesses are not considering the long-term financial gains on offer from energy efficiency upgrades.

According to the report, the biggest energy concerns in the home this winter for more than two third are of people are rising energy bills, followed by a quarter of people who are concerned by the risk of boiler breakdowns and a similar proportion who are worried about blackouts.

However, the survey also found that more than one in ten - or 12 per cent - of people do not know when they last had their boiler serviced while 23 per cent did not know when their heating system was last checked for energy efficiency, despite such actions having the potential to alleviate concerns.

UK businesses are also at risk this winter if they skip important heating servicing checks, the report warned. The research found that one in seven UK businesses - or 14 per cent - have either never had a boiler serviced or have not had a boiler serviced at all in the past five years.

In addition, the research found that just under three quarters of UK business owners said that they would be interested in making their heating systems more energy efficient. More than half - 52 per cent - of business owners said that they are most concerned about rising energy prices, followed by rising inflation - 49 per cent - as well as reduced consumer spending - 35 per cent.

However, echoing the results of a raft of studies in recent months, the report found that these widespread concerns are largely failing to translate into action.

High up-front costs and financial concerns were cited in the research as one of the major barriers for households and businesses considering adopting new energy efficiency measures. More than a third of business owners said the initial expense was one of the main barriers which prevented them for exploring energy efficiency.

And the failure to embrace energy-saving measures in many businesses is having wider financial impacts. The report found that a third of business owners said they have pushed some of the impact of rising energy bills on to their work force by moving to a remote working model. In addition, more than a quarter - or 26 per cent - of UK businesses said that they would consider reducing employee wages in order to recoup costs lost due to the energy crisis, with 15 per cent of businesses confirming that they have already resorted to such steps.

The report comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement last week in which he announced a new goal to reduce UK energy demand by 15 per cent by 2030, but then deferred £6bn of new energy efficiency funding until 2030.

The report called the Chancellor's new energy consumption target "woefully unambitious" and warned government policies would not unlock energy savings to the extent households and businesses will need to meet the goal.

Glynn Williams, UK country director at Grundfos, said that there was a "clear gap" between the barriers and benefits to energy efficiency savings which needed to be overcome.

"Whilst there is plenty that the government can and should be doing, particularly around regulation and enforcement of energy saving measures, there is clearly a large gap in knowledge that must be addressed," he said. "We therefore call on the government to launch a public awareness campaign that will finally dispel the damaging myths around energy efficiency improvements and lead to the cost savings our households and businesses deserve."

Recent reports have indicated the government is considering a new public information campaign, but details are yet to be confirmed.

"The outcomes of the paper underscore a critical lack of awareness as a key barrier preventing the adoption of energy efficient measures, alongside high upfront costs and a lack of available qualified installers presenting further challenges," said Rowlando Morgan, head environment, infrastructure and local growth at CEBR. "Our findings indicate that the UK government needs to action several new policies including providing clearer information on energy efficiency, targeting schemes to the poorest households and prioritising schemes to offset the upfront costs of installing new heating systems."