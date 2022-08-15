Energy crisis: Labour unveils £6bn home insulation plan, as pressure mounts on government for action

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Downing Street face mounting pressure to ramp up support for energy efficiency and billpayers as autumn draws nearer
Downing Street is facing mounting pressure to scale-up its support for energy efficiency and struggling billpayers, after Labour yesterday unveiled a "fully funded" £29bn plan it claimed would help ease...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports, exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial