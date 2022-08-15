Energy crisis: Labour unveils £6bn home insulation plan, as pressure mounts on government for action

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Keir Starmer has unveiled Labour's £29bn plan to curb the impact of soaring energy bills
Image:

Keir Starmer has unveiled Labour's £29bn plan to curb the impact of soaring energy bills

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Downing Street face mounting pressure to ramp up support for energy efficiency and billpayers as autumn draws nearer

Downing Street is facing mounting pressure to scale-up its support for energy efficiency and struggling billpayers, after Labour yesterday unveiled a "fully funded" £29bn plan it claimed would help ease...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

