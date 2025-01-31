Octopus Energy warns public support for net zero at risk if energy bills keep rising

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New survey finds majority of households support net zero - but 71 per cent would only continue to do so if energy bills do not rise further

The ongoing cost of living crisis and the prospect of rising energy bills could prompt the public to reconsider its support for the net zero transition, new polling has warned. The results of a survey...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Network Rail and The Tree Partnership extend partnership that has seen 350,000 trees planted

Heat pump market heats up with 67 per cent sales surge in 2024

Most read
01

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

30 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment tops $2tr for first time

30 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

IKEA cuts emissions and boosts renewables use across supply chain

30 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

'A victory for common sense': Consent for Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields ruled 'unlawful' by Scottish court

30 January 2025 • 7 min read
05

Land Use Framework: Government launches 'national conversation' on land use

31 January 2025 • 6 min read

More on Energy

Heat pump market heats up with 67 per cent sales surge in 2024
Energy

Heat pump market heats up with 67 per cent sales surge in 2024

Latest figures on government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) confirm a sharp increase in grant applications last year, but industry figures suggest more needs to be done to promote heat pump uptake

Amber Rolt
clock 31 January 2025 • 3 min read
IKEA cuts emissions and boosts renewables use across supply chain
Energy

IKEA cuts emissions and boosts renewables use across supply chain

Retailer announces raft of sustainability improvements across its value chain, putting it on track to meet its target of sourcing 100 per cent renewable power for all its suppliers by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 30 January 2025 • 4 min read
Solar PPA prices show 'steady decline' in fourth quarter of 2024
Energy

Solar PPA prices show 'steady decline' in fourth quarter of 2024

Downward pressure on PPA prices presents 'welcome news' for corporate renewable energy buyers in Europe, according to latest analysis from LevelTen

Amber Rolt
clock 30 January 2025 • 3 min read