Cost of living crisis holding back green consumers from going green, surveys show

The cost-of-living crisis is appears to be taking its toll on eco-conscious habits and choices, with fresh survey findings today indicating UK consumers are cutting back on sustainable goods and services and electric vehicles in a bid to tighten their purse strings.

In an Opinium survey of 2,000 adults carried out last month, almost 60 per cent said that despite wanting to make more eco-friendly choices, they felt they were being forced to choose less sustainable but also less costly options as inflation and living costs continue to rise.

Among those under 35 years old, meanwhile, that proportion of people feeling the need to ditch sustainable habits in order to cut costs rises even higher, to 70 per cent, the survey results published today reveal.

Commissioned by insurance giant Zurich alongside the Youth Against Carbon report, the survey also found a strong desire among the public for the government to make sustainable behaviour and products more cost effective, with 74 per cent of respondents demanding such action.

It comes alongside a separate survey of UK today by the RAC, which found that while the proportion of drivers considering going electric for their next car has risen in the short term, there are also significant cost of living concerns that risk turning off more potential drivers from making the switch.

The findings follow a long summer of extreme weather throughout the world, which scientists argue has been made more likely by the human-driven changes to the planet's climate.

In the Opinium survey, more than two-thirds - 68 per cent - of under-35s quizzed in the survey said extreme heat in the UK in summer 2022 had made them more aware of the impacts of climate change, while 62 per cent said they had experienced higher levels of eco-anxiety as a result, according to Zurich.

Younger generations were also found to be more likely to be spurred into action following the summer heatwaves in the survey, with 53 per cent wanting to make adaptations to their homes to cope with weather extremes, almost double the proportion of those over-55s.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that a third of under-35s are now installing air conditioning, while 35 per cent said they were adapting their homes to combat flooding, and 37 per cent are looking for a home which isn't at risk of flooding of wildfires. And, 39 per cent of respondents said there were more likely to take part in climate activism, in the future.

"With the impact of the current economic landscape on the general public being so stark and immediate, it's totally understandable that people prioritise making ends meet over living greener lives," said John Keppel, Zurich UK's CEO. "But as a nation, we also need to keep sustainability on the agenda. It's a tough challenge, but government and industry needs to work together to ensure that short-term crises can be navigated without falling behind on our long-term climate goals."

It comes alongside separate survey findings released today by the RAC which reveal that more than 14 per cent of drivers - a new record high - believe the next car they purchase will be electric in the next two years, up from 10 per cent in 2021, and before that three per cent in 2018.

Moreover, fewer and fewer drivers are keen to replace their current vehicle with another fossil fuelled car, the finding suggest. Just 41 per cent of the survey respondents said their next vehicle would run on petrol - down from 45 per cent in 2021, and 52 per cent back in 2018 - while a mere 13 per cent said they would choose a diesel model for their next car, down from 16 per cent the previous year.

At the same time, however, the survey of 3,000 drivers also suggests the proportion who expect to be driving an electric vehicle within the next five years has fallen back very slightly over the past 12 months, from 17 per cent in 2021 to 15 per cent this year.

Among those not planning to change their current vehicle, 14 per cent pointed to rising costs elsewhere, such as for energy and fuel, while eight per cent blamed high second-hand vehicle prices and eight per cent also said their income had fallen as a result of the pandemic, the survey found.

Elsewhere, the RAC survey also looked at the reasons why some drivers are not considering an EV as their next car.

Of the 86 per cent of drivers who said they would not be going electric next tim, six-in-10 believe there are not enough public EV charging points, 51 per cent voiced concerns about the reliability of the public charging network, and 49 per cent said there were waiting for battery technology to improve driving range.

Some 47 per cent also said they were discouraged by the rising cost of electricity, while 46 per cent are concerned about their ability to make long journeys, the survey found.

Interestingly, however, fewer drivers are put off by the price of battery-powered cars than in previous years: only 38 per cent noted this as an issue in 2022, down from 57 per cent last year.

RAC's EV spokesperson Simon Williams said it was "great to see" a higher proportion of drivers saying they would opt for an electric vehicle as their next car, which he said had doubled since before the pandemic.

But he also said it was "very worrying" that there continue to be a number of concerns that are hindering take-up of EVs, highlighting in a combination of lingering economic impacts from Covid, ongoing availability issues in the new car market due to microchip shortages, rising interest rates, and the worsening squeeze on household finances.

"We must not let the growing desire to go electric be derailed by rising electricity costs, higher interest rates and vehicle availability issues," Williams said, as he called on the government to reintroduce plug-in car grants for EVs below £30,000 and cut VAT on public charge points.

"With the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars just over seven years away, it's vital as many people as possible are able to switch to electric, and this will only happen if EVs become more affordable," he said.