'I don't see climate change as a risk, I see it as an opportunity': Keir Starmer touts Labour's green business plans

Labour leader Keir Starmer has showcased the Party's ambitious climate policy plans to business leaders today, telling the CBI Conference in Birmingham that he views climate change as an economic opportunity, rather than a risk."

Addressing the Conference this morning, Starmer unveiled a three-pronged economic strategy which he said a Labour government would deliver economic stability, high skills policies, and green growth so as to "drive Britain forward" following years of flatlining economic performance.

Starmer said the 'Green Prosperity Plan' could combat the "vicious cycle of stagnation" and soaring energy bills that have been allowed to take hold of the UK economy under the Conservative government.

"Nobody criticises the government for not anticipating the war in Ukraine or denies the war was the spark for the cost-of-living crisis," he said. "But the war didn't ban onshore wind, the war didn't scrap home insulation, and the war didn't stall British nuclear energy."

Starmer painted a bleak picture of the months ahead as the UK confronts the realities of the cost-of-living crisis and people prepare to face "a winter like no other" that is expected to be characterised by "the biggest hit to living standards in British history".

"No mistake - it's tough and it will be tough for a while," he said.

Starmer criticised the current government's industrial strategy, revealing that when he tried to research it on the gov.uk website he found that it had been archived.

"Doesn't that just tell you everything?" he said. "This government has archived Britain's growth."

He then argued the absence of a coherent industrial strategy was one of the main reasons UK is falling short of its green ambitions and is off track to meet its climate goals. Starmer said these policy failures were having impacts on the real economy, warning the UK was falling behind in the global race to develop clean hydrogen infrastructure and had seen electric car manufacturers "leaving Britain in droves".

"Our aversion to proper, long-term industrial strategy is costing us billions already but even worse - it's costing us the foundations of a more prosperous future," he warned.

Starmer said that increased investment in clean energy technologies would be at the heart of Labour's mission to deliver a new industrial strategy, and he reiterated the Party's goal to deliver a fully clean power system by 2030.

"Climate change is the defining social challenge of our times - there's no question about that," he said. "I'm sure it scores highly on the risk register for every company in this room. But if you only take one thing from today let it be this, I don't see climate change as a risk, I see it as an opportunity."

Starmer hailed the Green Prosperity Plan, which he called "the biggest chance we've had in a generation to make our economy work for working people."

He said the plan would aim to make Britain a "green growth superpower" by investing in wind, solar, nuclear, hydrogen, green steel, and carbon capture.

He added that it would also create new opportunities for plumbers, electricians, engineers, software designers, technicians and builders - including those that would need to be hired to provide insulation for 19 million homes.

Starmer also hailed the future of Labour's proposed new venture, Great British Energy, which he first announced at the Labour party conference in September and would act as "a new national champion" to drive investment in clean energy.

In addition, he highlighted the fact that clean British power is nine times cheaper than imported fossil fuels. "You can never say it enough," he said. "If we have more of it, businesses and working people get cheaper bills, the country enjoys independence from tyrants like Putin and we give every community a shot at the green jobs of the future."

He also cited opportunities for clean hydrogen in South Yorkshire, Merseyside, the East of England, offshore wind in Scotland, Teesside, East and North Yorkshire, as well as solar power projects rural communities in the South East, South West, and Midlands.

And he stressed the need to reform a range of policies in order to drive increased investment in low carbon infrastructure. "On planning, on Ofgem's remit, on getting ahead of demand issues with the grid, we not only see the battles ahead, we'll run towards them," he said. "Because nothing reeks of decline more than the idea Britain no longer knows how to build things - I won't accept that. And with real partnership, we'll win."

Starmer's speech comes in stark contrast to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's address to the CBI conference when he failed to mention the net zero transition, although when questioned he highlighted the government's commitment to offshore wind and its continued investment in technology innovation programmes.

It also comes on the same day as the Guardian reported on a Lib Dem analysis that shows in the the wake of last week's Autumn Statement Defra is facing real terms budget cuts of £500m a year. The cuts will spark further concerns that the underfire department will struggle to deliver on its remit, given it already stands accused of seeing a roll back of enforcement activity as a result of steep budget cuts for arms length government bodies such as the Environment Agency.

Lib Dem Environment Spokesman, Tim Farron, said: "Whilst banks are being unjustly rewarded with slashed taxes, the department which is supposed to deal with the sewage crisis is getting their budgets slashed. Frankly, the whole thing stinks. This budget cut gives a licence for companies to pump sewage into our precious rivers and Britain's treasured coastlines."

In related news, the Conservative Environment Network of MPs and peers this week published a new 'manifesto' for tackling water pollution in the UK, calling on the government to use money raised from fines on polluting water firms to re-invest in measures to clean up the UK's rivers, seas, and waterways.

Members of CEN's Parliamentary Caucus (CEN), yesterday unveiled the new proposal, which would see money raised from fines handed out by the Environment Agency (EA) allocated to a new government fund or given to a third party such as the National Lottery Heritage to provide communities, organisations, and farmers with grants which they could use to restore their local waterways.

The manifesto suggests that if the government reserved the money raised by fines imposed by the EA to tackle water pollution since 2017, more than £140m could have been invested in local initiatives.

"Our Victorian sewerage infrastructure is breaking, wasting water and polluting our rivers and seas," said CEN MP Philip Dunne. "Chronic river pollution is now delaying development across the country, slowing economic growth. This year's drought has also exposed that we have neglected our water security for too long. All of these challenges are being made worse by climate change."

The manifesto also called on the government to: introduce a clear labelling system to stop people from flushing items like wet wipes, sanitary products and nappies; designate at least 22 new river bathing water sites across England every five years; roll out the Environmental Land Management scheme, which will pay farmers to restore waterways and tackle flooding and deploy sustainable farming method; reform planning rules to build more reservoirs, fast-track on-farm reservoirs and slurry stores; set minimum water efficiency standards to tackle wasted water, make water firms statutory consultees on planning applications, and require new homes to have sustainable drainage; and reform nutrient neutrality requirements to unlock the 120,000 new homes currently blocked across 74 local authorities.

"There are no quick fixes, but this manifesto sets out six pragmatic, conservative ideas that will finally start tackling these long-term challenges," Dunne said.