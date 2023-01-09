Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty

The UK appears to be "locked" into car ownership, with 71 per cent of Brits stating that they expect they will always be car owners despite the rising costs associated with owning a car.

New research from cycling campaign group Bike Is Best has warned the UK public is experiencing 'transport poverty', with car owners spending at least 13 per cent of their income on cars, rising to 19 per cent for those that have cars on finance. Households that spend more than 10 per cent of their income on transport are technically classified as being in 'transport poverty'.

However, despite the high price of owning a car, 48 per cent of people still said that could not afford to own a bike even though it is widely viewed as a preferred option to owning a car or public transport with 88 per cent of the British public stating that biking could help to improve their health and happiness.

The Bike Is Best campaign, which has previously called for subsidies for e-bikes to help improve access to cycling as well as increased funding for cycling infrastructure, found that people are willing to spend just £39 a month on cycling, which represents just one per cent of the average salary, compared to the 13 per cent of their salary that is spent on motoring.

"Modes of transport which are efficient, sustainable and don't break the bank should win out," said Scott Purchas, spokesperson for Bike Is Best. "Not least because half the population see the bike or e-bike as an alternative to the car or public transport. New investment in infrastructure will give people genuine choice about how they travel which is incredibly important at this difficult time."