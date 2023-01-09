Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty

clock • 1 min read
Study: Car reliance leaves UK motorists 'locked' into transport poverty

Despite the rising costs of owning a car, a survey found significant numbers of people would not consider switching to more sustainable options

The UK appears to be "locked" into car ownership, with 71 per cent of Brits stating that they expect they will always be car owners despite the rising costs associated with owning a car.

New research from cycling campaign group Bike Is Best has warned the UK public is experiencing 'transport poverty', with car owners spending at least 13 per cent of their income on cars, rising to 19 per cent for those that have cars on finance. Households that spend more than 10 per cent of their income on transport are technically classified as being in 'transport poverty'.

However, despite the high price of owning a car, 48 per cent of people still said that could not afford to own a bike even though it is widely viewed as a preferred option to owning a car or public transport with 88 per cent of the British public stating that biking could help to improve their health and happiness.

The Bike Is Best campaign, which has previously called for subsidies for e-bikes to help improve access to cycling as well as increased funding for cycling infrastructure, found that people are willing to spend just £39 a month on cycling, which represents just one per cent of the average salary, compared to the 13 per cent of their salary that is spent on motoring.

"Modes of transport which are efficient, sustainable and don't break the bank should win out," said Scott Purchas, spokesperson for Bike Is Best. "Not least because half the population see the bike or e-bike as an alternative to the car or public transport.  New investment in infrastructure will give people genuine choice about how they travel which is incredibly important at this difficult time."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Climate targets need to be taken as seriously as financial targets': Firms advised on how to overcome barriers to net zero

Global Briefing: India preps $2.2bn green hydrogen incentive package

Most read
01

'Fit for the future': Government proposes sweeping reforms to help decarbonise Capacity Market

09 January 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Long way to go': Britain bottom of Europe's heat pump league table

09 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Climate targets need to be taken as seriously as financial targets': Firms advised on how to overcome barriers to net zero

09 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Greenwashing terms to avoid at any cost

06 January 2023 • 13 min read
05

Grosvenor launches supplier mentoring scheme to boost uptake of science-based targets

09 January 2023 • 4 min read

More on Transport

Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout
Transport

Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout

Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners

Amber Rolt
clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read
All new London minicabs must now be 'zero emission capable', TfL confirms
Transport

All new London minicabs must now be 'zero emission capable', TfL confirms

New requirement for greener private hire vehicles came into force on 1 January in a bid to drive down costs, CO2 emissions, and air pollution

Amber Rolt
clock 04 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Transport

Climate Perks: UK employers set to offer staff 5,000 days extra leave to encourage greener travel

Possible claims employers signing up to its Climate Perks scheme will offer staff two paid 'journey days' on holiday to incentivise travel without flying

Amber Rolt
clock 04 January 2023 • 2 min read