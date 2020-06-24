conservation
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
National Trust to divest £1bn portfolio from fossil fuels
Charity loses patience with fossil fuel firms and says it will shift its investments towards supporting green businesses
Green leaders recognised in New Year Honours List
Broadcaster Chris Packham and Environment Agency director Ken Allison among environmentalists awarded honours for their work
Future Jobs: From beavers to Brexit, conservationists are critical
Mark Elliott explains how a role caring for one of the UK's only beaver families highlights the growing opportunities the conservation sector can offer
Conservation Nation: Bright Blue calls for conservation to be made cross-departmental priority
New essay collection from centre-right think tank urges government to beef up conservation policies
Only 30 Mexican porpoises left: Can business stop an extinction?
Strong laws to protect wildlife are the first step in any conservation effort, but the potential of business to strengthen policy should not be overlooked, argues ClientEarth's Quentin Marchais
Private funding for conservation projects soars 62 per cent in two years
Private investors funnelled $8.2bn into conservation projects between 2004 and 2015, new report reveals