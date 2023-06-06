Government touts £7m fund to boost rural sustainability and connectivity

The government has announced a flurry of funding pots to support sustainability initiatives in a range of areas this morning, including rural communities, transport technology innovation and infrastructure development.

In a joint effort from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and Department for Transport (DfT), a new £7m fund has been unveiled today in order to test out fresh means of bringing together satellite, wireless and fixed line internet connectivity to rural areas of the country.

Access to fast and reliable connectivity can enable farmers and other rural businesses connectivity and ability to embrace cutting-edge agricultural technologies, for instance drone technology that can monitor crops and livestock in real time, the government explained.

The funding forms part of a broader drive to boost England's rural economy through improvements to housing, transport and digital connectivity and better jobs, according to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

"I have pledged to build a better future for people in this country, and our rural communities are right at the heart of that promise," he said. "That is why I'm determined to make sure that their interests are front and centre of all our work to grow the economy and strengthen our communities - so that every part of our country gets the support it needs to thrive."

Other pillars of the government's 'Unleashing Rural Productivity' plan unveiled today include a pledge to improve local transport networks and consult on reforming grant funding for regional bus operators. It also promises to legislate for tougher penalties for fly-tipping and litter by this summer, and to ensure that electricity infrastructure in rural areas can support the ongoing electrification of vehicles and heating.

Science Minister Chloe Smith hailed the launch of the strategy, stressing it was important that rural communities "continued to receive the support and attention they deserve".

"The new £7m fund announced in today's rural action plan will explore how we can boost connectivity even further for farmers and rural businesses in trial areas, through a combination of satellite, wireless, and fixed-line solutions," she said. "That effort will be supported by our new Rural Connectivity Champion, helping drive innovation and encouraging investment in rural advanced wireless connectivity."

It came as Defra also touted the latest found of funding from a separate pot aimed at supporting efforts to create and restore woodland across the route of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway project.

Up to £3.25m is available in the latest funding round to support woodland creation and the restoration of plantations of ancient woodland sites, it said.

Landowners located up to 25 miles from phase one of the railway route, which stretches from London to the West Midlands, are eligible to apply to the fund, which was first launched in November 2017 and is being managed by the Forestry Commission on behalf of railway project developer HS2 Ltd.

Separately today, meanwhile, the DfT also announced plans to allocate £1.96m funding round from its Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) programme to 67 transport technology projects.

Early-stage technology projects to snap up funding include low-emission tugboats powered by large kites, which are being developed by BlueWater Engineering Ltd, and remote-controlled, heavy-duty robots touted as a replacement for more emissions-intensive heavy goods vehicles, led by Port of Tyne. A new type of paving made from recycled materials instead of concrete, which is being developed by researchers at Imperial College London, has also won funding from the allocation round, according to the DfT.

The programme, which is being delivered in partnership in Connected Places Catapult, is designed to focus on a range of transport-related areas, including maritime and local transport decarbonisation, improving the rail passenger experience, and enhancing transport resilience to severe weather and flooding.

"From making travelling easier for visually impaired passengers to improving rural connectivity, these winning projects have the potential to transform the future of transport," said Transport and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman. "The government wants the UK to be a world leader in the future of transport and, through the TRIG programme, the Department for Transport is supporting innovators and businesses to decarbonise and improve transport while growing the economy and supporting jobs across the UK."

