Patagonia-backed taskforce publishes roadmap to turn Albania's Vjosa River into national park

Plans to protect one of Europe's last free-flowing rivers took a major step forward this week, after a roadmap and feasibility study for the pioneering conservation project were published.

The Vjosa River, which flows through Greece and Albania, is the longest-free flowing river in Europe outside of Russia, but has been threatened for decades by hydropower development and more recently an oil and gas development project from Shell.

In 2021, the Albanian government caved to significant pressure from local and environmental campaigners to provide permanent protection for the river and its biodiversity when it announced it would make its section of the river a national park.

Yesterday, a working group of Albanian and international experts published a string of documents which set out how the government can achieve its aim and put the Vjosa River and its free-flowing tributaries under the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Category II level standards of protection.

The 30-person taskforce includes representatives from Patagonia, the US clothing firm that is partnering with the Albanian government on the project, IUCN, and NGO EcoAlbania, and includes experts in a range of fields such as eco-tourism, geomorphology, ecology, planning and management of protected areas, sustainable financing of national parks, legislation, and social and environmental impact assessment.

The new feasibility study submitted to the Albanian government draws from six months of extensive fieldwork and in-depth analysis, as well as from extensive consultation with interest groups and public communication campaigns.

Under the proposals, the Vjosa Wild River National Park would be implemented in two phases. Phase I, expected to launch this Spring, will cover the protection of the active channel of the river, plus some lands and river vegetation within the active channel, or at risk of flooding or erosion. Phase II of the project will add areas that are flooded every 30 to 50 years and some private land, following consultation with stakeholders.

The documents published this week set out the boundaries for Phase I of the National Park declaration, as well as a vision for its expansion in its second phase.

The proposal also includes the development of a concept for the management structure of the park, with the aim of providing a model for other national parks in Albania and river protection projects globally to follow.

Patagonia said the next step for the product would be a series of public consultations throughout the 12 municipalities where Vjosa and its free-flowing rivers lie, which are set to be carried out by Albania's National Agency for Protected Areas (NAPA).

At the same time, relevant ministries and agencies will be consulted on the supporting study and the proposal for Phase I of the Vjosa Wild River National Park declaration.

Following these official consultations, the Ministry of Tourism and Environment is expected to provide a detailed proposal for Phase I to Albania's cabinet for final approval.