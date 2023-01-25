Patagonia-backed taskforce publishes roadmap to turn Albania's Vjosa River into national park

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
The Vjosa River | Credit: Roland Dorozhani
Image:

The Vjosa River | Credit: Roland Dorozhani

Trail-blazing scheme is designed to protect one of Europe's last free-flowing rivers in perpetuity

Plans to protect one of Europe's last free-flowing rivers took a major step forward this week, after a roadmap and feasibility study for the pioneering conservation project were published.

The Vjosa River, which flows through Greece and Albania, is the longest-free flowing river in Europe outside of Russia, but has been threatened for decades by hydropower development and more recently an oil and gas development project from Shell.

In 2021, the Albanian government caved to significant pressure from local and environmental campaigners to provide permanent protection for the river and its biodiversity when it announced it would make its section of the river a national park.

Yesterday, a working group of Albanian and international experts published a string of documents which set out how the government can achieve its aim and put the Vjosa River and its free-flowing tributaries under the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Category II level standards of protection.

The 30-person taskforce includes representatives from Patagonia, the US clothing firm that is partnering with the Albanian government on the project, IUCN, and NGO EcoAlbania, and includes experts in a range of fields such as eco-tourism, geomorphology, ecology, planning and management of protected areas, sustainable financing of national parks, legislation, and social and environmental impact assessment.

The new feasibility study submitted to the Albanian government draws from six months of extensive fieldwork and in-depth analysis, as well as from extensive consultation with interest groups and public communication campaigns.

Under the proposals, the Vjosa Wild River National Park would be implemented in two phases. Phase I, expected to launch this Spring, will cover the protection of the active channel of the river, plus some lands and river vegetation within the active channel, or at risk of flooding or erosion. Phase II of the project will add areas that are flooded every 30 to 50 years and some private land, following consultation with stakeholders.

The documents published this week set out the boundaries for Phase I of the National Park declaration, as well as a vision for its expansion in its second phase.

The proposal also includes the development of a concept for the management structure of the park, with the aim of providing a model for other national parks in Albania and river protection projects globally to follow.

Patagonia said the next step for the product would be a series of public consultations throughout the 12 municipalities where Vjosa and its free-flowing rivers lie, which are set to be carried out by Albania's National Agency for Protected Areas (NAPA).

At the same time, relevant ministries and agencies will be consulted on the supporting study and the proposal for Phase I of the Vjosa Wild River National Park declaration.

Following these official consultations, the Ministry of Tourism and Environment is expected to provide a detailed proposal for Phase I to Albania's cabinet for final approval.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Eurostar merges with Thalys in bid to boost passenger numbers

Could timber workplaces help draw people back to the office?

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Could timber workplaces help draw people back to the office?

25 January 2023 • 10 min read
03

Sky to serve up carbon labels on staff café and restaurant menus

25 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Hospitality giant Sodexo slashes emissions by a third

24 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Beth Brook, the Heart of England Forest
Biodiversity

The hedgehog in the room: Britain needs to face up to its own biodiversity crisis

The targets agreed by governments at COP15 must drive a step change in nature protection policy in the UK, writes the Heart of England Forest's Beth Brook

Beth Brook, The Heart of England Forest
clock 25 January 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Report: Community-led tree planting key to curbing 'rural backlash' against nature-recovery projects

Community-led tree planting projects could deliver a third of England's tree planting targets, according to Green Alliance

Amber Rolt
clock 24 January 2023 • 2 min read
How Patagonia helped save Europe's last wild river - and navigated a path for others to follow
Biodiversity

How Patagonia helped save Europe's last wild river - and navigated a path for others to follow

Could an innovative partnership between a US clothing firm and the Albanian government provide a new template for corporate conservation efforts?

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 January 2023 • 14 min read