Colossal Biosciences: Meet the CEO with a mammoth vision for nature conservation

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm | Credit: Colossal Biosciences
Image:

Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm | Credit: Colossal Biosciences

Ben Lamm's firm has raised $225m of investment to bring back the woolly mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger - he talks to BusinessGreen about his bold vision for nature conservation

Ben Lamm wants to get one thing straight about his Spielberg-esque biotechnology company. "Colossal isn't working on bringing back dinosaurs," he tells BusinessGreen. "It's impossible to de-extinct a dinosaur."...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Global Briefing: Japan eyes 60 per cent emissions reduction target for 2035

'Common-sense changes': Defra touts updated plan to 'simplify' recycling collections in England

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal

03 December 2024 • 2 min read
02

'Made in Britain': Invinity debuts next-generation vanadium flow battery

03 December 2024 • 2 min read
03

'A recipe for disaster': How supermarket sustainability efforts are falling short

03 December 2024 • 8 min read
04

Jaguar teases first luxury EV range with concept car unveiling

03 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects

03 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets
Biodiversity

Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets

The UK is off track to meet its peatland restoration targets - and climate goals are at risk as a result

Casey Bryce, University of Bristol
clock 04 December 2024 • 5 min read
Government launches new Tree Planting Taskforce
Biodiversity

Government launches new Tree Planting Taskforce

Forestry Minister Mary Creagh hosts new Taskforce that aims to oversee an acceleration in the UK's tree-planting efforts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 November 2024 • 4 min read
COP29: UK unveils £239m forest protection funding boost
Biodiversity

COP29: UK unveils £239m forest protection funding boost

Fresh funding awards to forest-rich nations form part of UK's £11.6bn funding package, as weary negotiators in Baku seek to break deadlock

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 November 2024 • 6 min read