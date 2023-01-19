How Patagonia helped save Europe's last wild river - and navigated a path for others to follow

Cecilia Keating
clock • 14 min read
The Vjosa river | Credit: Gregor Subic
Image:

The Vjosa river | Credit: Gregor Subic

Could an innovative partnership between a US clothing firm and the Albanian government provide a new template for corporate conservation efforts?

From its source in the Pindos Mountains in north-west Greece to its meeting with the Adriatic Sea in Albania, the Vjosa river flows uninterrupted for more than 270 kilometres, making it the longest free-flowing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Major moment': 19-seat plane partially powered by hydrogen fuel cells takes to the skies

Voluntary Carbon Market labelling to roll out later this year

Most read
01

'Economic and environmental wrecking ball': Study tots up £83bn cost of Retained EU Law Bill

18 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

WEF launches philanthropic initiative to mobilise $3tr a year to tackle climate crisis

18 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

Crown Estate inks leases for 8GW wave of offshore wind projects

19 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

EU plots policy package to 'make Europe the home of clean tech and industrial innovation'

18 January 2023 • 6 min read
05

UK renewables overtake gas to become UK's top electricity generator this winter

18 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Kitty Thompson
Biodiversity

Businesses have a major role in cleaning up England's polluted waterways

Decontaminating the country's rivers and lakes requires business action - the Conservative Environment Network's Kitty Thompson explores the ways government can mobilise firms behind the push

Kitty Thompson, Conservative Environment Network
clock 19 January 2023 • 4 min read
Tony Juniper | Credit: Defra
Biodiversity

A resolution to restore our natural world in 2023

Tony Juniper reflects on the outcome of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit and what is now needed to deliver on the agreement signed by governments in Montreal

Tony Juniper, Natural England
clock 18 January 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

WWF launches new Biodiversity Risk Filter to help companies tackle nature-related threats

New online tool seeks to help companies and investors mitigate biodiversity-related risks and prepare for the reforms that follow the new Global Biodiversity Framework

Amber Rolt
clock 17 January 2023 • 5 min read