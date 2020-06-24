Community Energy
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
'Subsidy free': Joint venture aims to help community energy projects access power purchase deals
Partnership between Midcounties Co-operative and Octopus Energy has secured five PPAs and is aiming to make it easier for community projects in the UK to sell their power
Triodos confirms £16m investment boost for UK's largest community solar farm
Finance to support a solar farm capable of generating enough power for 4,500 homes
Energy network operators unveil plans for Community Energy Forums
Energy Networks Association announces series of events designed to boost co-operation with community groups in support of net zero transition
Can community energy help build a resilient, flexible, net zero energy system?
Energy Networks Association wants to work with community energy groups to boost low carbon grid flexibility and backup - but there is a great deal of work to do
'World first': Aldershot railway track powered by solar
Demonstrator project will explore whether solar can directly supply power to railways' traction systems
How Organic Valley lit up 10 communities with solar while meeting its clean energy goals
US organic foods player confirms it is on track for 100 per cent clean energy sourcing
Shell invests in blockchain-based energy sharing specialist LO3
LO3 announces 'major investments' from Shell and Japanese corporation Sumitomo as it seeks to scale up its community energy networks globally
How business innovation is opening up new opportunities in community energy
How can communities and business work together to create a decentralised, smart energy system that benefits us all, asks Emma Bridge, chief executive of Community Energy England
Do energy users hold the key to a net zero future?
To mark the publication of a major new report on the future of the UK energy system, ADE's Tim Rotheray argues a more user-led energy market could prove critical to the success of the net zero transition
Six trends to watch: Sustainable energy trends and opportunities, in the UK and beyond
Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb scans the horizon to highlight the future-facing trends green business needs to know about
From green sports clubs to solar schools, government touts £10m rural clean energy fund
Local rural communities invited to bid for funding for clean energy feasibility studies
Meet the entrepreneur putting wind power in the hands of the people
Sarah Merrick founded Ripple Energy to help people own a slice of a wind farm
Ripple Energy launches crowdfunding drive for 'unique' wind farm ownership model
UK start-up hopes to build first two onshore wind farms over the next two years from which its customers can directly source renewable electricity
Early closure of solar subsidies leaves 12MW of community renewables in limbo
Scores of community solar projects across England and Wales appear doomed after early closure of Feed-In Tariff band
IKEA research lab launches blockchain project for solar village
'SolarVille' project will develop prototype for 'realistic, scalable, self-sufficient, community-driven microgrid'
Could England's community energy groups be left behind in Europe?
Community energy groups in the UK face an uncertain future, warns Green Alliance's Chaitanya Kumar
'At a crossroads': Community Energy sector warns future at risk from policy changes
Community Energy groups call on government to revive abandoned vision for the sector
Late night drama as EU bolsters renewables goals
Overnight negotiations see 2030 renewable energy target bumped up to 32 per cent, as ban on palm oil use in transport confirmed
British Solar Renewables and Mongoose strike community solar management deal
'First of a kind' agreement will see BSR manage 50MW of community solar assets across 14 parks
Verv completes UK's first blockchain energy trade
Residents of the Hackney Banister House Estate sent excess solar energy from one housing block to another over encrypted trading platform
Scottish islanders secure £1.3m for community renewables system
Isle of Canna residents to ditch diesel electricity generators in favour of community-owned solar, wind, and battery storage system